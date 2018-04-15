Fire breaks out at Delhi’s only Rohingya camp in Kalindi Kunj area, no injuries reported

At least 50 shanties in a Rohingya camp in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area were gutted in a fire that broke out early on Sunday, media reports said.

The Indian Express reported that Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at about 3.38 am from Kanchan Kunj in Madanpur Khadar after which 11 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire in the camp, which housed about 230 people, took three hours to be contained, officials said.

Although the police is yet to conclude on the cause of the fire, preliminary investigations point to an office building located next to the JJ slum camp where the fire could have started and then soon spread all over the camp, the report said.

"No one was injured, except a resident of the camp who received minor burn injuries on his hand. Three cylinders also exploded during the rescue operation," a police officer said.

Forty-six Rohingya families reside in the camp, which is the only Rohingya camp in the national capital, Scroll reported. The families have now been moved to a temporary camp set up in the area.