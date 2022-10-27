New Delhi: In the national capital, Delhi, politics is at its peak over chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to the Ghazipur landfill. The BJP Thursday took a jibe at him and accused the AAP supremo of doing politics by visiting the site ahead of the municipal polls.

BJP calls Kejriwal ‘barsati mendhak’

Hitting out at the Delhi chief minister, BJP’s East Delhi MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir asked Kejriwal to tell the people of the capital as to how many times he visited Ghazipur landfill in the last seven years.

“I have been to the Ghazipur landfill eight times since 2019, and the Chief Minister did not come even after I asked him again and again,” he said in a tweet in Hindi, calling Kejriwal “barsati mendhak” or “a frog that appears only during rains”. “He cannot see people’s pain,” Gambhir added.

Gambhir further alleged that the Kejriwal is visiting the Ghazipur landfill when its height is reducing. “You (Kejriwal) are going there to do politics ahead of MDC polls,” the BJP MP said.

Gambhir also attached a letter that was written to Kejriwal in 2020, soon after he was elected Chief Minister a third time.

मैं 2019 से 8 बार ग़ाज़ीपुर पहाड़ पर गया और बार बार बुलाने पर भी मुख्यमंत्री नहीं आये! चुनावी मेंढक आसमां देख कर निकलते हैं, तकलीफ़ देख कर नहीं #LiarInChiefKejriwal pic.twitter.com/4DW4HvfvJi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 27, 2022

"I would like to draw your attention towards one of the biggest landfill site of Asia, the Ghazipur landfill which falls under my constituency (East Delhi). It is a matter of great concern for all of us being public servants. The people living nearby the landfill site are in a very plightfull situation. As the CM of Delhi you should visit the site for their sake and see their condition." reads the letter.

The letter my Gambhir to Kejriwal written on February 19, 2020, further reads, "Also you will get to know what all work is being done by the Central govt and BJ led EDMC. I invite you to visit the landfill site with me. Please let me know when we can schedule a visit."

BJP-ruled MCD made Ghazipur 'Kuda Ghar': Kejriwal

During his visit to Ghazipur landfill, Kejriwal accused the BJP, which ruled the erstwhile municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD), of doing nothing other than creating three garbage mountains and filling the city with waste.

"BJP-ruled MCD has made it 'kuda ghar'," claimed Kejriwal, adding that he will be contesting next municipal polls on this issue.

BJP, AAP workers clash at Ghazipur landfill site

At the Delhi's largest garbage dump - Ghazipur landfill - the workers of BJP and AAP clashed today. The BJP workers reached the site ahead of Kejriwal's visit to protest against his government in the national capital ahead of the civic body polls.

Workers of both the parties had a faceoff and they raised against against each other in Ghazipur.

News agency ANI shared a video that shows BJP workers raising slogans against the Delhi government with banners reading “have shame Kejriwal”, meanwhile, AAP workers were present at the site chanted slogans against the BJP.

#WATCH | Delhi BJP workers & AAP workers came face to face & raised slogans against each other in Ghazipur today. The BJP workers were protesting against the Delhi Govt; AAP workers reached there soon after and raised slogans against them. Police personnel present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/OrCgYiO8OE — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

In a tweet, Kejriwal said: "The BJP sitting in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the last 15 years, has spread garbage everywhere in Delhi, today I have come to see their Ghazipur garbage mountain."

He also challenged the "top leaders" of the BJP to show development work by them. "Why are you so ashamed to show your mountains of garbage? Delhi government is not ashamed to show its schools and hospitals," Kejriwal said during his Ghazipur visit.

पिछले 15 साल में BJP ने पूरी दिल्ली में कूड़ा-कूड़ा कर दिया है। आज इनके ग़ाज़ीपुर वाले कूड़े के पहाड़ को देखकर आया हूँ। सभी दिल्लीवासियों से मेरी अपील है- इस बार नगर निगम चुनाव में दिल्ली की साफ़-सफ़ाई के लिए वोट देना है। हमें मिलकर दिल्ली को साफ़-स्वच्छ और सुंदर बनाना है। pic.twitter.com/Bd2ux88kPw — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 27, 2022

When are MCD elections?

The elections to the unified MCD polls are expected to be held at the end of 2022 or early next year. There has been no formal announcement regarding the dates of polling.

With inputs from agencies

