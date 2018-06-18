'PM turns blind eye to anarchy': Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Narendra Modi, BJP and AAP over Delhi standoff

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to slam Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government at the Centre and the AAP government.

Rahul, commenting on the week-long AAP protest in Delhi, tweeted that the prime minister had turned 'blind eye' to the anarchy and even nudging the 'chaos and disorder'. He said the people of Delhi are victims of this 'drama'.

The standoff in Delhi began with AAP leaders accusing Indian Administrative (IAS) officers of being on strike since the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday continued his sit-in protest at the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence.

Kejriwal urged Modi to "give a green signal" to the IAS officers to end their strike. The chief minister and his colleagues have been demanding that Baijal meet them and order IAS officers to return to work.

Two days after the dharna began, BJP leaders and AAP rebel leader Kapil Mishra mimicked their protest and sat on a dharna at Kejriwal's office against the "non-performance" of his government. "You have done everything in your power to shrug off any responsibility that comes with the position you hold, we are writing to you with a hope that you would have your conscience awakened to your moral responsibility,” they said in a joint letter to Kejriwal.

On Sunday, the movement saw dramatic developments: Chief ministers of four states came out in support of the Aam Aadmi Party’s protest, urging both Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene and solve the crisis. In its power tussle with Baijal and the BJP, Kejriwal and his government has garnered the backing of several regional parties.

The AAP then organised a massive march from Mandi House to the prime minister’s official home. Thousands of supporters participated in the demonstration, but the Delhi Police stopped their progress at Parliament Street — they did not have permission to hold the rally — and AAP soon called off the protest for the day. The IAS officers, responding to the AAP, held a press conference to deny that they were on strike.