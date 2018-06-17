Aam Aadmi Party protest against Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal latest updates:
AAP supporters have begun their protest march from Mandi House metro station. Delhi Police stopped the protesters at Parliament Street and told them that they can't go any further because they have no permission.
The IAS Association held a press conference to reiterate that officers are not on strike. Manisha Saxena said that all files are being moved and allegations that work is being hampered are wrong.
Hours before AAP's protest march to the prime minister's residence, the Delhi Police said no permission was sought for it.
Four metro rail stations – Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg – will be closed to prevent AAP workers and supporters to reach Mandi House, venue of the march scheduled at 4 pm.
"Those trying to take out the march will be detained since no permission has been sought for it," a police officer told PTI.
Reacting on the development, the AAP leadership alleged that the Delhi Police was trying to stop people from joining the march.
"Police has got several metro stations closed down. Barricades have been erected all over Delhi and police is going door to door asking people if they were going for the march. People are being stopped from going for the march," Delhi AAP chief Gopal Rai said.
Sitaram Yechury will join the AAP protest march to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday evening. People will assemble at Mandi House at 4 pm and march to the PMO under the party banner to support Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, Delhi Police said that the party has not applied for permission for a protest march.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, along with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the problems of the Delhi government immediately.
Kejriwal slammed Delhi L-G for attending the NITI Aayog meet on Sunday. He tweeted that he did not authorise the L-G to replace him in the meet.
The crucial NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday may turn into a platform for the four Opposition chief ministers to raise the issue of the political impasse in Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to News18.
Kejriwal's protest against Lieutenant Governor entered the seventh day on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party national convener is on a sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor's office for six days.
Kejriwal and three Cabinet colleagues have been staying put in a waiting room at Raj Niwas, protesting against what they call is a strike by the bureaucrats in the national capital, and have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in solving what they termed a "constitutional crisis”.
On Saturday, Kejriwal received the support of chief ministers of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala.
After their request for permission to meet the Aam Aadmi Party chief at the LG's office was “verbally” denied, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan reached the chief minister's home in the evening.
The open support to Kejriwal by the four regional heavyweights — from Trinamool Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (Secular) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) — comes amid opposition's efforts to cobble together a rainbow coalition ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
But the Congress, which has been eyeing a grand alliance of opposition parties, has been slamming the Delhi chief minister for the sit-in at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office.
The four chief ministers, who are in Delhi to attend a NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, are expected to take up the matter with the prime minister.
"We came here to show our support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. We demand that the prime minister interferes and takes necessary steps to solve the problem," Kumaraswamy said.
"I wanted to meet the Delhi chief minister but I was told, verbally, that permission will not be granted. Then four of us wrote to the LG for an appointment, but we were told that he is not there. We were not allowed," Banerjee said.
Earlier, the four leaders met at Andhra Bhawan.
The CMs met Kejriwal's wife, members of minister Satyendar Jain's family and several AAP leaders at the Delhi chief minister's home.
“We want this problem to be solved. This has become a constitutional crisis. Ultimately, if this problem is not solved, the people will face issues,” Banerjee said.
“If this is happening in the capital, then what will happen in other states? We will meet the prime minister tomorrow and request him to intervene and solve the problem," Banerjee said.
The bureaucrats in Delhi are not meeting Delhi ministers as part of their protest against an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.
They are demanding an apology from Kejriwal for the incident.
At their joint press conference at Kejriwal's home, the CMs said they had come to show solidarity with the protest by the AAP chief.
Pinarayi Vijayan said the Centre must take immediate steps to resolve the issue. "We demand PM's intervention to solve this problem," he said.
He said the situation had developed in this manner because of the attitude of the central government, which is “destroying” the federal system.
The threat was not just to Delhi government but to the whole country, he said.
Mamata Banerjee said there has been “no work” in Delhi for the last four months.
“We want this issue to be sorted out as there is a constitutional crisis," she said. The people should not suffer due to a “political crisis” and their mandate should be respected, she added.
Kejriwal also attacked Narendra Modi, tweeting that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had directed Baijal to refuse permission to Banerjee to meet him.
Chandrababu Naidu said both the states and Centre should work together for the service of the people.
Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said the four leaders are in the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog meeting and not to do politics.
“It doesn't suit them," he said.
"Where were they when Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was assaulted at Kejriwal's residence in his presence? And what will happen if the chief secretaries of their states also come out in support of Prakash," Goel said.
Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 19:10 PM
Toon by Manjul
30,000 workers of MCD (which is under BJP) supported AAP
Nearly 30,000 Karamcharis of the MCD, which is under the BJP since 15 years, have turned up in support of the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government. (See here)
AAP protest march has been called off
PM didn't say anything when we raised Delhi crisis with him: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the prime minister did not give any assurance when she, along with three other chief ministers, raised the political crisis in Delhi with him.
Banerjee, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting and urged the Centre to resolve the issue.
Kejriwal making Delhi people suffer due to his 'inflated ego': Congress
The Congress on Sunday accused Kejriwal of making the people of the national capital suffer due to his "inflated ego".
Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said Kejriwal should put an end to the crisis by expressing "regrets" to Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who was allegedly manhandled by AAP legislators at the chief minister's residence during a late night meeting on 19 February.
'Rally to protect rights of citizens', says AAP's Sanjay Singh
Talking to News18, AAP's Sanjay Singh said that the rally is to protect the rights of citizens and to protect the Constitution. "Entire country is getting together to back Arvind Kejriwal's fight."
Going on strike a 'gross violation of code of conduct', says AAP's Raghav Chadha
AAP's Raghav Chadha told News18 that the IAS association, just four days ago, said that officers have not been attending the meetings called by the ministers. "Going on strike is a gross violation of code of conduct. They should be suspended or their services terminated."
AAP doesn't have permission for protest march: Delhi Police
DCP, New Delhi, told ANI that AAP does not have permission for the protest march. "They've been contained at Parliament street. They're being told that they can't go any further," he added.
"Specially trained personnel are deployed. We're sure they'll (AAP members and protesters) listen to us."
RECAP: IAS Association refutes AAP govt's allegations, says 'no strike'
IAS Association, in a press conference, said denied charges by Arvind Kejriwal and AAP that officers are on strike. Manisha Saxena, member of the IAS Association, said "IAS officers work away from the public eye. This is not a normal situation for us. We have been targeted and forced to do this."
She added, “No officer is on strike and we are working even on holidays sometimes. We are completely apolitical.”
Delhi BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal of resorting to 'political stunt'
The Delhi BJP has accused Arvind Kejriwal of resorting to a "political stunt" in a bid to form an "anti-BJP, anti-Narendra Modi" front in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also said it was "unfortunate" that the chief ministers of four states allowed themselves to be a part of the AAP chief's "drama". - PTI
No officer on strike, we are working even on holidays sometimes: IAS Association
The IAS Association said that no officer is on strike and they sometimes even work on holidays.
Delhi Police closes Copernicus Marg in view of the protest march
Input by Ravishankar Singh
Atishi Marlena says IAS officers don't attend meetings
Countering the IAS Association's claims, AAP leader Atishi Marlena said, "We have over 50 notices which show that IAS officers did not respond to our meetings. It was only on Saturday that Imran Hussain called a meeting over Delhi pollution but, not even a single IAS officer showed up."
Request PM, L-G to direct IAS officers to work: AAP leader
AAP's Dilip Pandey told News18 that they are requesting L-G and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask IAS officers to come back to work.
'Scared after incident involving Delhi chief secretary," says Manisha Saxena, IAS Association
Saxena said that they are scared after what happened with Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash. "The chief secretary went for the meeting at midnight. How is this non-compliance? He went for a meeting but was assaulted."
She, however, reiterated that officers are not on strike and added that all files are being moved and no work is being hampered.
We are apolitical and neutral: IAS Association
"We are apolitical. Irrespective of the government in power, we do our jobs. We have never been required to come out in the open and clarify our stand. This is an unusual press conference. We never imagined that we would have to hold a press conference to justify our job. We are answerable only to the law and constitution," said Manisha Saxena.
"The issues in Delhi are unique. Not everything is under our control but we do our job as per the constitution," she added.
We feel frightened and victimised: Varsha Joshi, Transport Commissioner
Varsha Joshi said that she has been targetted by the social media handles of a certain political party in an unfair manner. "We are here to do our work. Please don't use us for political mileage," she added.
Reports of work being hampered because of so-called strike not true: IAS Association
Manisha Saxena said that reports of how desilting of drains has been hampered due to our so-called strike is also not true. "Work is in progress."
We have been victimised: IAS Association
An IAS officer, in a press conference of the IAS Association, said that the officers are being victimised. "This is not a normal situation. We have been targetted and victimised. We are not on strike," the IAS officer said at the Press Club of India
All departments doing their work: IAS Association
In a press conference, IAS Association's Manisha Saxena said that all the departments are doing their jobs. "We are neutral and apolitical," she added.
"We never imagined that we would have to hold a press conference to justify our work. We are answerable only to the Constitution," Saxena said.
IAS Association holds press conference, reiterates that officers are not on strike
Mamata Banerjee meets home minister, PM to find solution for Delhi deadlock
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that she met the home minister and later the prime minister to find a solution for the problems in Delhi, according to News18.
Rakhi Birla says situation in Delhi 'worse' than Emergency
Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla has said that the situation in Delhi is "worse" than the Emergency. Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi Marlena alleged the Delhi Police was working on the instruction of the PMO. - PTI
AAP alleges Delhi Police trying to stop people from joining march
After police officials said that those trying to take out the march will be detained since no permission has been sought for it, AAP leaders alleged that the Delhi Police was trying to stop people from joining the march.
"Police has got several metro stations closed down. Barricades have been erected all over Delhi and police is going door to door asking people if they were going for the march. People are being stopped from going for the march," Gopal Rai said.
No permission to AAP's protest march: Delhi Police
Hours before the Aam Aadmi Party's protest march to the prime minister's residence, the Delhi Police said no permission was sought for it, even as AAP leaders alleged that party supporters were being prevented from taking part in the rally.
The AAP is holding the march to support the sit-in of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office for the last six days demanding him to direct IAS officers to end their "strike". - PTI
Integrated Medical Association (AYUS) extended support to Arvind Kejriwal
11 Balmiki, Safai Karamchari organisations pledge support to Kejriwal's demand for full statehood for Delhi
11 Balmiki and Safai Karamchari organisations have pledged their support to Kejriwal's demand for full statehood for Delhi. Manual scavenging is a caste-based occupation and the major social organisations centred on cleanliness have pledged their support to Kejriwal.
Gopal Rai accuses Centre of not paying attention to Delhi's elected govt
Accusing the Narendra Modi government of not paying attention to Delhi's elected government, Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai said such a regime will never listen to the common man and dubbed the current situation an "undeclared Emergency".
"Those who are not listening to the elected chief minister will never listen to a common man ever. This is a beginning of dictatorship and an attempt to end democracy. Our fight is to save the Constitution. It is an undeclared Emergency," Rai told IANS.
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not to participate in protest march
AAP leader Arunoday Prakash said that Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai will not participate in Sunday's protest march. They will continue the sit-in protest at L-G office, he added.
Lok Kalyan Marg metro station closed in view of AAP's protest march
Delhi Metro will keep its Lok Kalyan Marg station shut on Sunday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to march to the Prime Minister's residence located nearby. "As advised by police, no entry or exit will be available at Lok Kalyan Marg station (from 12 pm)," the DMRC said. - IANS
Amitabh Kant says report on Baijal's presence at NITI Aayog meet 'incorrect'
Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he has not "authorised" L-G Anil Baijal to attend the NITI Aayog meeting in his place after a report claimed the presence of the Constitutional head at the meeting. However, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant described the report as "totally incorrect".
Metro restrictions in place as AAP plans to march to PMO
At the time of protest, the exit gates at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat will be closed, Madhur Verma, DCP New Delhi, told ANI.
Security beefed up around Prime Minister's Office
In view of AAP's plan to lead a protest march to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday evening, police personnel will be deployed on various routes leading to the PMO, a police offiicial told The Indian Express.
Metro station restrictions are also in place. No entry/exit will be available at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station on Sunday from 12 pm onwards till further directions.
BJP slams four Opposition CMs for supporting Arvind Kejriwal
Criticising the decision of four non-NDA chief ministers to extend support to Kejriwal, the BJP has questioned why they did not object to the assault on Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash.
Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said the four leaders "are in the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog meeting and not to do politics. It doesn't suit them".
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant says Delhi L-G not present at meet
After Arvind Kejriwal slammed Delhi L-G following reports that he has gone to the NITI Aayog meet, Amitabh Kant clarified that Anil Baijal is not present at the meeting.
At NITI Aayog, Modi says Governing Council approached complex issues of governance as 'Team India'
Narendra Modi today delivered the opening remarks at the fourth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog. He said that the Governing Council is a platform that can bring about "historic change."
The prime minister added that the Governing Council has approached complex issues of governance as "Team India", in the spirit of cooperative, competitive federalism. He described the smooth rollout and implementation of GST as a prime example of this.
Opposition CMs may corner PM on Delhi deadlock at NITI Aayog meet
A crucial meeting of the NITI Aayog may turn out to be a platform for yet another show of strength by the Opposition as four non-NDA, non-Congress chief ministers may corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Delhi deadlock, according to News18.
The meeting comes a day after Mamata Banerjee, HD Kumaraswamy, N Chandrababu Naidu and Pinarayi Vijayan came out in support of Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP to lead protest march to PMO today
Accusing the Centre of misusing its powers to stop Delhi government from working, AAP said it would lead a massive protest march to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday evening.
People will assemble at Mandi House at 4 pm and march to the PMO under the party banner to support Kejriwal and his ministers' sit-in.
Four CMs not to meet Kejriwal today
CNN-News18 reports that the four chief ministers will not meet Arvind Kejriwal today.
Mamata takes charge during address to media
While Naidu, Kumaraswamy and Vijayan spoke to the media for a short while, Mamata Banerjee had a detailed interaction and took several questions.
Mamata Banerjee seeks PM's intervention
Mamata says four CMs waited for 3-4 hours to meet Kejriwal
The West Bengal chief minister said that the four chief ministers had been waiting for three to four hours to meet Kejriwal. "We made appeals and requests, but to no avail," she said.
'If Delhi is in such a condition, what will happen to the rest of the country?': Mamata Banerjee
'Centre is restricting federal system': Pinarayi Vijayan
Mamata Banerjee speaks of 'constitutional crisis'
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Delhi has a population of about 2 crore. The functioning of the state has been stopped for the last four months, and this is unfortunate. The Centre should not cross the line."
She also said that there is a 'political crisis.'
"All democratic-minded people with Kejriwal"
Following Kumaraswamy's address, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is now speaking to the media. He said, "We are in solidarity with Kejriwal. All democratic-thinking people are with the Delhi chief minister."
HDK seeks intervention from PM
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "We came here to show our support to the Delhi chief minister, and to save the democratic system in the country. We demand that the prime minister should intervene in the issue."
AAP supporters reach barricades set by Delhi Police
IN PICTURE: Delhi Police stalls protest
Input by Ravishankar Singh
Sanjay Singh, Sitaram Yechury at the protest march
Delhi Police stops protesters near Sansad Marg
IN PICTURES: AAP supporters protest against L-G and Centre
AAP supporters protest against L-G
AAP supporters march to prime minister's residence
Sanjay Singh leads protest march
Input by Ravishankar Singh
IN PICTURE: AAP's protest march in support of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Input by Ravishankar Singh
Delhi Police closes Copernicus Marg in view of the protest march
Input by Ravishankar Singh
AAP leaders, supporters begin protest march
CPM joins AAP's protest march from Mandi House
Input by Ravishankar Singh
AAP supporters join party's protest march from Mandi House
Input by Ravishankar Singh
Sanjay Singh leads AAP's protest march from Mandi House
Sitaram Yechury joins AAP's protest at Mandi House
Input by Ravishankar Singh
Meanwhile, AAP supporters gather at Mandi House for the protest march
Input by Ravishankar Singh
AAP leader Sanjay Singh protests at Mandi House metro station
Input by Ravishankar Singh
AAP alleges Delhi Police preventing people from joining march
AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said people, who have gathered at the offices and residences of MLAs, are being stopped from moving to Mandi House.
Shatrughan Sinha says demand for full statehood for Delhi must be fulfilled
Surprising that Chandrashekar Rao was nowhere when four CMs expressed solidarity with a fifth
Three months ago, K Chandrashekar Rao was the first to talk about floating a non-BJP, non-Congress front. He was quick to follow up on the idea, with visits to Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru and also meeting Akhilesh Yadav in Hyderabad. He adroitly positioned himself as the leader of this Front, with his supporters arguing that KCR despite a catchment area of only 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, could do a HD Deve Gowda in 2019.
Which is why it was surprising that KCR was nowhere on the scene when the nucleus of a possible Federal Front - a group of four chief ministers - chose to express solidarity with a fifth CM.
AAP claims Delhi Police questioning party MLAs about Sunday's protest
