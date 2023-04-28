PM Modi to visit poll bound Karnataka on 2-day visit; Congress attacks BJP over 'Vish Kanya Sonia Gandhi' row

On Saturday and Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Karnataka, where he will attend six public gatherings and undertake two roadshows.

According to his itinerary, Modi will travel from Delhi to Bidar airport on Saturday morning, where he will board a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to attend a public assembly at 11 a.m.

He will next travel to Vijayapura, where he will address a public gathering at 1 p.m. He will next travel to Kudachi in the Belagavi district, where he would address the crowd at around 2.45 p.m.

Modi would then fly to Bengaluru in the evening for a road event in Bengaluru North.

After overnight in Bengaluru, he will travel from Raj Bhavan to Kolar on Sunday morning, when he would address a public assembly at 11.30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will subsequently travel from Kolar to Channapatna in Ramanagara district, where he would attend a public assembly at 1.30 p.m.

Modi will then go to Belur, a temple town in Hassan district, where he will address the public at 3:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister’s next stop will be Mysuru, where he will host a roadshow that evening.

Following the event, he would fly the special aircraft from Mysuru to Delhi.

This is Modi’s sixth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year, with Assembly elections for 224 seats scheduled on 10 May.

The Congress attacked the BJP on Friday, asking that its leader, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, be expelled for referring to Sonia Gandhi as a “vishkanya.”

According to Congress national secretary Randeep Surjewala, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka and its leaders have lost their mental and political equilibrium.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka and its leaders have lost their mental and political balance. Facing a complete rout in the assembly elections, BJP leadership is frustrated to the core and is hurling filth and muck, which is the product of their ugly character and dirty… pic.twitter.com/BeteyF0FQX — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 28, 2023

He said it is the ‘worst kind’ of sacrilege and abuse being hurled upon Sonia Gandhi and the Congress leadership at the ‘instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’.

“The BJP leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made a profession of abusing the Nehru Gandhi Family. PM Modi himself has, in the past, called Sonia Gandhi as ‘Congress Ki Vidhwa’ and even used filthy language like calling her ‘Jersey Cow’," the AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka said.

Such language hurled at Sonia Gandhi, who is the wife of a former prime minister who was martyred for the country, reflects the "absolutely debased and undignified character" of the BJP and its leadership, Surjewala alleged.

The Congress leader claimed that the sad part is that all of this has the “tacit approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, J P Nadda and Basavaraj Bommai”.

“We also demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should tender an unconditional public apology to Sonia Gandhi as also to the Congress leadership," the Congress leader said.

Congress General Secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal tweeted, “Every election, they hurl new abuses to insult Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, who has led her entire life with utmost dignity and grace. BJP continues to stoop to new lows, with their filthy language against our leaders. Modi ji, do you endorse these words? Yadha raja thada Praja.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised allocation of Rs one crore for each village panchayat, and Rs 5,000 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka region if his party is voted to power in the May 10 State Assembly polls.

Amid rains, the former Congress chief addressed an election rally, where he also promised to fill 50,000 government job vacancies.

“We will allocate Rs 5,000 crore for this region. Each village panchayat will get Rs one crore,” a drenched Gandhi said here in Kalaburagi district.

The Kalyana Karnataka region comprises the districts of Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Kalaburagi, Ballari and Vijayanagara.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.