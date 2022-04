PM Modi meets Sonia Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah, Mulayam Singh Yadav after conclusion of Budget Session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present during the meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and other Opposition leaders in the chamber of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the conclusion of Parliament's Budget Session.

Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present during the meeting.

"After the Lok Sabha was adjourned, we urged the leaders of all the parties that collective efforts are needed to enhance the dignity of the House and to raise the level of discussion and dialogue. Hope all the parties will actively cooperate," tweeted Om Birla.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die a day before the schedule, marking the culmination of the Budget Session 2022 during which the two Houses passed key legislations, including the Bill to unify the municipal corporations in the national capital. The second part of the Budget Session began on March 14 while the sittings were to conclude on April 8.

Key Bills were passed in the Parliament during the second part of the session, including the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 among others.

On the last day of the session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla acknowledged the participation of every member of the House and said that the ongoing session was "going well with everyone's support".

"In this session, productivity has been 129 per cent, with everybody's participation... Productivity till the 8th session has been 106 per cent. Compared to the previous experiences, the ongoing session went well with everyone's support," Birla said.

Hoping that all Vidhan Mandal (legislature-related) proceedings will be brought on one platform by 2023, Birla said that the information would be available on the basis of meta-data.

"By 2023, we are hoping that all Vidhan Mandal (legislature-related) proceedings will be brought on one platform. Information will be available on the basis of meta-data... work underway for the same," he said.

Meanwhile, missing the 100 per cent productivity landmark by only 10 minutes, the Rajya Sabha clocked 99.80 per cent business during the Budget Session that concluded on Thursday, setting a record for the third-best performing session during the last 14 sessions since the Monsoon Session (243rd Session) of 2017.

The Upper House spent 37.50 per cent of the functional time on debates, 23 per cent on Bills, while passing 11 of them, besides the introduction of one, an official statement from the Rajya Sabha stated.

"As against the scheduled sitting time of 127 hours 54 minutes, the House functioned for 127 hours 44 minutes. The productivity of the House would have been 100 per cent but for the loss of these 10 minutes. While the functional time of 9 hours 26 minutes was lost due to disruptions and forced adjournments, the House gained 9 hours 16 minutes with Members sitting beyond the scheduled hours," read the statement.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.