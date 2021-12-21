The amount, which the Centre says will benefit around 16 lakh women, was transferred under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission

Reaching out to women voters in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred Rs 1,000 crore to bank accounts of self-help groups.

The prime minister is participated in what the Centre has referred to as a "one of its kind programme" attended by over two lakh women.

The amount, which the Centre says will benefit around 16 lakh women, was transferred under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM).

The mission aims to provide women, especially those at the grassroots, with necessary skills, incentives and resources.

"I bestow my respect to the land of Prayagraj. Prayagraj has been the centre of women empowerment for many decades. Prayagraj has been the land of confluence of Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati, the symbol of our mother power for thousands of years. Today this pilgrimage city is also witnessing such a wonderful confluence of women and power," said Modi.

"I got the privilege of transferring crores of rupees to the accounts of more than one lakh beneficiary daughters of Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana. This scheme is becoming a great medium of trust for the poor, girls and villages," added Modi.

Modi said the number of girls has increased in many states due to his government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, reports Indian Express.

The programme was also attended by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Modi also released over Rs 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme', which provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. He also laid foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units.

The total remittance is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units in 43 districts. These units are being funded by SHGs and will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1 crore a unit.

Modi said, "The whole nation is watching the work done for the development of Uttar Pradesh, for the empowerment of women. We focused on immunization of pregnant women, delivery in hospitals and nutrition during pregnancy. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Rs 5000 is deposited in the bank accounts of women during pregnancy, so that they can take care of proper diet."

With the construction of toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission and water coming from the tap in the house itself, Modi said that life has become easier for women, and their dignity has also increased.

For employment, women are being made equal partners in the scheme, for instance, Mudra Yojana is encouraging new women entrepreneurs from village, informed Modi.

Addressing the rally, he said that women are being linked with self-help groups and rural organizations across the country through the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana. "I consider the sisters of women's self-help groups to be the champions of the self-reliant India campaign. These self-help groups are actually National Help Groups," he said.

The Central government has taken an important decision recently by increasing the legal age of marriage for daughters to 21, at par with men, Modi said.

"The country is taking this decision for the sake of daughters. We're making efforts to make this happen as the women want that they should get time to pursue their studies, to get equal opportunities. But some are troubled by this decision," said the prime minister.

Taking a swipe at his rivals, PM said women are happy with the government's decision to raise the marriage age to 21 but the rule has caused pain to some.

Some Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs made adverse comments on the issue recently.

In an apparent dig at the SP's rule in the state, Modi said, "Five years ago, the mafia ruled the roost on the roads of Uttar Pradesh. The worst sufferer were our sisters and daughters."

"It was difficult for them to move out on roads and go to schools and colleges. But Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has put these hooligans in their right place," he added.

The SP, which was in power from 2012 to 2017, was succeeded by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

This will be the Prime Minister's 10th day in UP within a month, where elections are due in less than two months. "Today there is security in Uttar Pradesh as well as rights. Uttar Pradesh has possibilities as well as business. I am sure that no one can push this new Uttar Pradesh back into the dark when we have the blessings of our mothers and sister," said Modi.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.