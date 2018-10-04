Petrol, diesel prices cut: Amit Shah says decision shows govt's sensitivity, P Chidambaram mocks it as 'tokenism'

Reactions to the central government's decision to reduce fuel prices by Rs 2.50 on Thursday ranged from adulatory to dismissive ones. While BJP leaders were quick to hail the move on Twitter, Opposition leaders termed it as "tokenism" and an act of "fraud".

BJP president Amit Shah said, "I welcome the decision of the Modi government to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre. This decision shows the sensitivity towards the country and people of the Narendra Modi-led central government."

In a similar vein, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said:

Thanks to PM @NarendraModi & FM @ArunJaitley, consumers have been provided relief by the slashing of Petrol and Diesel prices by Rs 2.50/litre. I congratulate CM @Dev_Fadnavis & CM @VijayRupaniBJP for further reducing prices by Rs 2.50/litre, giving a total relief of Rs 5/litre. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 4, 2018

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan also lauded the decision, saying, "Thank (Narendra Modi) and (Arun Jaitley) for their decision to provide relief to the common man and reducing the excise duty levied on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50. Our OMCs will also absorb 1 rupee, resulting in an overall reduction of Rs 2.50 in prices of both petrol and diesel."

The chief ministers of a number of BJP-ruled states also expressed their appreciation of the move, while stating that they will follow suit and cut state taxes. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said, "Finance Minister (Arun Jaitley) has announced Rs 2.50 cuts in petrol and diesel prices. Reciprocating positively to the finance minister's announcement, the government of Gujarat has also decided to reduce Rs 2.50 on both petrol and diesel. Thus petrol and diesel will be Rs 5 cheaper in the state of Gujarat."

Similarly, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said:

In order to ease burden on common people & in tandem with the announcement of FM Shri @arunjaitley ji to cut prices of petrol & diesel by Rs 2.50, Govt of Assam has decided to reduce tax on petrol & diesel prices by Rs 2.50 thereby making them cheaper by Rs 5 in Assam. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 4, 2018

Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi was more circumspect in his reaction as he was quoted by ANI as saying, "We didn't receive any letter from Jaitley ji. First, we will see the order and then make a decision on petrol and diesel. Each and every state has its own situation, so first let the letter come."

Several Opposition leaders, however, mocked the reduction in prices that Jaitley announced at a press conference on Thursday afternoon. P Chidambaram, Congress leader and former finance minister, said, "An oil revenue dependent-government has belatedly realised the unbearable burden on the people and indulged in tokenism."

Another Congress leader, Ashok Chavan, said, "The current prices (of petrol) are around Rs 92 per litre. So the price cut does not make any difference. There should be a substantial reduction."

On a similar note, Congress' Sanjay Nirupam said, "Reduction in fuel prices is too little, too late. When the petrol price is about to cross Rs 92 per litre, the government has reduced Rs 5 per litre. This decision should have been made long back. What is the guarantee that it will not cross Rs 90 again?"

He also demanded that petrol and diesel should be brought under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also echoed a similar view and said, "The Modi government had increased excise duty by Rs 10 per litre and today reduced it by Rs 2.50. This is an act of fraud. The Centre should reduce prices by at least Rs 10."

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said shared his view, saying that in the current scenario, a fuel price cut of Rs 10 was needed. "This government at the Centre is not bothered about the well-being of the masses... They are only interested about their party," Mamata said while addressing a programme in Siliguri.

With inputs from PTI

Follow LIVE updates on the fuel price cut here