People who are not safe in their houses need to wear hijab, says BJP's Sadhvi Pragya

The BJP MP from Bhopal made these comments while addressing an event on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya on 16 February, 2022, said that the people who are "not safe in their houses need to wear hijab" adding that they are not required to wear it at the educational institutions.

Addressing an event on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti here, Sadhvi said, "People who are not safe in their houses need to wear Hijab. While outside, wherever there is 'Hindu Samaj', they are not required to wear Hijab especially at places where they study."

"No need to wear hijab anywhere. Hindus are of such culture that we do not need to wear hijab anywhere," she added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.