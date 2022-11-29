'People of this country consider PM Modi a Messiah': Devendra Fadnavis hits out at Congress over 'Ravana' row

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has hit out at Congress over remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fadnavis said, “Nobody can become ‘Ravana’ just because someone says so. People of this country consider PM Modi a Messiah. Whenever they’ve tried to hurl abuses at PM Modi, they’ve lost deposits in elections. The more they’ll abuse, the more they’ll stoop low.”

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge received backlash from the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Ravana’ during a rally.

Addressing a public rally in Ahmedabad’s Behrampura, Kharge said, “We see your (Modi’s) face in corporation elections, MLA elections or MP elections, everywhere. Do you have 100 heads like Raavan?”

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming him as a “leader of lies”.

The Congress chief accused the BJP and its top leaders of resorting to prevarications in order to gain the sympathy of the people.

Addressing an election rally in Dediapada in Narmada district, Kharge said, “They ask us, especially Modiji and Shah (Amit shah) what the Congress has done in 70 years. If we have not done anything in 70 years then you wouldn’t have democracy in the country.

“A person like you (PM Modi) claims to be poor. I am also poor, am one of the untouchables. People drank your tea, nobody would’ve had my tea. Then you say that you are poor and somebody abuses you. If you say it for sympathy then people have become smarter now. If you lie once or twice people will hear but how many times will you lie? He’s the leader of lies…”

