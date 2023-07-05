Pawar vs Pawar: Ajit and Sharad camps both issue whip to all NCP MLAs for key meet

Both the factions of Uncle Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party, (NCP) who have been claiming to have the most number of MLAs, have issued a whip for a show of strength on Wednesday as they hold their respective meetings of supporters.

The political scenario has been upbeat in Maharashtra since Sunday after Ajit Pawar jumped ship and joined hands with BJP-Shiv Sena-led coalition government in the state.

NCP president Sharad Pawar has called MLAs and other leaders of the party for a meeting at YB Chavan centre around 11 am on Wednesday, while lawmakers and leaders of the faction led by Ajit Pawar have been asked to be present at another meeting at 1 pm in Mumbai Education Trust, Bandra.

The one-line whip issued by Jitendra Awhad, chief whip of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, on Tuesday, said the meeting has been called by Sharad Pawar at 1 pm at Y B Chavan Centre on July 5, and the presence of all MLAs is mandatory.

On Tuesday, Ajit Pawar claimed that a majority of NCP MLAs are with him, while Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil said all MLAs of NCP support Sharad Pawar.

Ajit claimed that out of the 53 NCP MLAs in Maharashtra Assembly, he has the support of 36 and also alleged that the numbers could go to 46 in a few days’ time. His faction has also sent a letter with signatures of MLAs and affidavits have been submitted to the Governor.

However, two of the NCP MLAs have already said they are now with Sharad Pawar.

Notably, the Ajit Pawar camp will need the support of two-thirds of MLAs (36) to avoid disqualification for breaking the party whip.

Meanwhile, Patil, who is with Sharad Pawar, said all 44 MLAs are of the NCP and the party has taken action against the nine who joined the ruling alliance.

“All MLAs except those nine are of the NCP. They are not from any other group. They should not be threatened, should not be given false promises and should not be pressured,” said Patil.

Also, leaders of both sides are busy making last-minute calls to the office bearers from across the state as well as those of different frontal organisations of the party.

Shiv Sena unhappy with induction of NCP MLAs

Tension has escalated in Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction after nine NCP lawmakers including Ajit Pawar joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra.

A Sena minister and several MLAs have publicly expressed their displeasure over the development and questioned the need for inducting the Ajit Pawar-led NCP into the government.

A minister of Shiv Sena, Shambhujraje Desai, on Tuesday, said if the Shiv Sena UBT president gives any proposal or reaches out to them, then Shinde led Sena would also respond positively.

“These all are hypothetical questions. But if anyone from Uddhav Ji’s side reaches out to us then we will reciprocate. We will give a response positively if we get any proposal,” Desai said.

Seeing the growing displeasure among his lawmakers, Shinde has called a meeting of the Shiv Sena minister and other party leaders on Wednesday. As per reports, the meeting will be held at the CM’s official residence, Varsha Bungalow, in the evening.

With inputs from agencies

