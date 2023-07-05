'Pawar Play': Ajit Pawar stakes claim to NCP, party symbol

A petition has been submitted by Ajit Pawar to the Election Commission of India (ECI) staking claim to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and party symbol.

Earlier in the day, over 40 MLAs and MPs of Ajit Pawar faction had filed affidavits extending their support to the leader.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar faction claims to have the backing of 42 MLAs. Today’s meet, however, saw a big strength of 30 MLAs.

A total of 13 MLAs attended the Sharad Pawar-led meeting at YB Chavan centre in Mumbai.

The Sharad Pawar camp has filed a caveat with the poll authority urging it to hear them first before passing any directive in connection with the factional fight, PTI quoted sources in ECI as saying.

The Election Commission is likely to process applications in the coming days and ask both the sides to exchange the respective documents submitted before it.

Founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, NCP witnessed a split on Sunday with Ajit Pawar joine Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra. Nine NCP MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, were sworn-in as ministers in the Maharashtra government at a surprise cabinet expansion on the same day.

Ajit Pawar, with senior party leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil by his side, asserted to be the real NCP.

With inputs from agencies

