Parliament Monsoon Session latest updates: The Rajya Sabha has taken up the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 or the OBC bill for consideration and passing in the Parliament. Thaawar Chand Gehlot, social justice and empowerment minister, is introducing the bill in the Upper House.
Without naming Justice KM Joseph, Congress MP KC Venugopal in the Lok Sabha asked why wasn't he appointed earlier, despite Collegium's recommendations. "In every judicial appointment, the government wants to have its way. Why was the judge appointed so late? This should not be allowed," he said.
TDP MP Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu raked up the issue of lack of funds from the Centre for the state of Andhra Pradesh and demanded Rs 350 crore funds be released by the government for the development of the state's backward districts.
Ruckus greeted Speaker Sumitra Mahajan even as Lok Sabha resumed session after 10 minutes of adjournment, with Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge demanding a reply from the home minister on the Muzaffarpur rape cases.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12.30 pm on Monday following protests from the Opposition benches over the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases. Censuring Opposition members who created a furore in the Lower House over the Muzaffarpur rapes, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said "You cannot stall the House like this. The CBI is investigating the incident. I will not allow this when the CBI inquiry is going on. You got the chance to speak on it."
The election for the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha will be held on 9 August, 2018, announced Chair M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu sad in the Upper House that the house will be operational till late considering the shortage of time.
Urging the Centre to intervene in the Maratha quota stir in Maharashtra, Congress MP Hussain Dalwai in the Rajya Sabha said that state government has not met the protesters halfway in the state.
There is a shortage of 126 million labour in the skilled manufacturing sector, said commerce minister Suresh Prabhu in Lok Sabha. AIADMK MP M Thambi Durai in Lok Sabha said for skill development, quality of products needs to good. "To train skill development, the government must not use private agencies to train people," he said.
In response, commerce minister Suresh Prabhu said the ministry is coming up with a new policy to target low productivity, quality etc. "It will be sent to the Cabinet very soon."
Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan has given a adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha in Parliament over the Muzaffarpur shelter home case's main witness missing from Bihar's Madhubani. In Muzaffarpur, a case of alleged sexual assault of 34 minor girls living in a shelter home came to light. Medical examinations confirmed that 34 out of the 42 shelter home inmates were sexually exploited, police have said.
Both Houses in the Parliament are set for a busy Monday with the OBC and SC/ST amendment bills up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively. This development follows an intense debate on the NRC Assam issue in Parliament on Friday.
In business listed for Monday, Union minister Maneka Gandhi will also table and introduce a bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 in the Lok Sabha in Parliament.
Bill to restore original SC/ST atrocity law to be taken up for discussion
Rajnath Singh accuses 'vested interests' of trying to create communal discord over Assam NRC
Accusing vested interests of trying to create an atmosphere of fear and communal disharmony on social media over the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), the government on Friday said there will be no discrimination in finalising it.
Replying to a short duration on the Assam NRC draft issue in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, home minister Rajnath Singh assured that the names of no Indian citizens will be left out from the NRC as the process was fair and objective.
The home minister also said that the Centre has provided security forces as requested by the state government to ensure peace, harmony and public order.
"The whole process (adopted for NRC) is fair and objective. There has not been any discrimination. I want to assure that there will not be any discrimination in future as well. It is not fair if someone makes such allegations," Singh said as he gave a brief history of the NRC and the Assam Accord of 1985.
Lok Sabha passes Bill to create National Sports University in Manipur
On Friday, a bill to establish a National Sports University in Manipur to promote sports education was passed by the Lok Sabha, as several members sought the inclusion of sports as part of a comprehensive education curriculum.
The National Sports University Bill 2018, which seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated on 31 May, was passed by a voice vote. Replying to the debate on the Bill which had started on 1 August, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the university would be set up in Manipur at a cost of Rs 524 crore to promote sports coaching and research.
The legislation was earlier introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2017, but could not be passed. Hence, the government had to come out with an ordinance, the minister said. A sportsperson will be the university vice-chancellor, while its academic council will also comprise sports personalities, Rathore said.
With inputs from PTI
TDP's Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as Lord Ram
TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed up as Lord Ram on Parliament premises over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. In the past, he has donned a myriad of costumes including that of a magician, a woman, a washerman and a school boy among others.
SC/ST Act amendment Bill could have been brought as an ordinance: Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Bill could have been brought as an ordinance. He further alleged that the government brought the Bill only in the fear that they may lose elections.
Mallikarjun Kharge speaks on SC/ST Act amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
"It has taken a lot of time to bring the legislation forward. I welcome the Bill and support it. The Supreme Court judgment nullified the Act, which Dalits around the country understood it as injustice. Protests took place across the country. People went to the jail," says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the Lok Sabha.
SC order protects guilty, prolongs legal struggle for victims
"The Supreme Court decided, that if a grievous person or family comes forward to file an FIR, it is up to the police to decide if they want to or not, depending on the case. Additionally, only an SSP-rank officer alone can make the arrests. I come from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Most places, there are only SP-rank police officers. This helps protect the guilty and a long-winded legal tussle for the aggrieved family," said Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot.
Majority of OBCs are unemployed, says Congress in Rajya Sabha
"Majority of backward classes are unemployed. Majority of the gau rakshaks, love jihads etc., are OBCs. Majority of the people in jails are from OBCs.," says Congress MP BK Hariprasad in Rajya Sabha.
Not opposed to OBC bill, says Congress MP BK Hariprasad
"We are not opposed to the amendment. We had demanded a few things. Framers of the Constitution had laid down certain laws such Article 340, 338 etc. The issue of SC/ST and OBC are separate. SC/STs can be easily identified. It is not so, in the case of OBCs," said Congress MP BK Hariprasad in the Rajya Sabha.
"It is complicated to identify OBCs because, for a long time, people who ruled the country did not want them to come up," he said.
Demand to implement minimum wages for plantation workers in Rajya Sabha
A demand to implement minimum wages for plantation workers in tea gardens of Assam was made in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The issue was raised during the Zero Hour in the Upper House by Congress leader Santiuse Kujur who informed that 8 lakh plantation workers in the state are in a "pitiable" condition without basic amenities as their wages are very low.
There is a need to implement minimum wages in tea gardens in Assam, which produces one the world's best tea, he said.
Govt introduces bill in Lok Sabha to amend Juvenile Justice Act
A bill seeking to empower district magistrates to pass orders for adoption of children to reduce the time taken for issuing such directions, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Currently, there is an inordinate delay in issuing adoption orders by the courts due to "heavy work load".
Against this backdrop, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2018, was introduced by Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm
With every judiciary appointment, Centre wants to have its own way, says KC Venugopal
Without naming Justice KM Jospeh, Congress MP KC Venugopal in the Lok Sabha asked why wasn't he appointed earlier, despite Collegium's recommendations. "In every judicial appointment, the government wants to have its way. Why was the judge appointed so late? This should not be allowed," he said.
Ever since the collegium recommended Joseph for elevation, the government and the judiciary have been at loggerheads. The warrants of appointment of the three judges were signed by President Ram Nath Kovind on 3 August.
Lok Sabha pays homage to victims of bombing in Hiroshima, Nagasaki
The Lok Sabha on Monday paid homage to victims of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which wreaked havoc of unimaginable dimensions in Japan in 1945. As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said two bombs were dropped on the two Japanese cities 73 years ago which resulted in death of thousands of innocent people, including women and children, and million were injured and crippled for life.
"Atom bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945 respectively, which wreaked havoc of unimaginable dimensions. Today, even after 73 years, the innocent residents of Hiroshima and Nagasaki continue to suffer from the dreadful after effects of nuclear radiations," she said in the obituary references. - PTI
JD(U) MP Harivansh likely to be candidate for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman
JD(U) MP Harivansh is likely to be a candidate for the post of the Deputy Chairman in Rajya Sabha, said sources. The election to the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha will be held at 11 am on 9 August, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced on Monday.
Serious security lapse by Delhi Police at Kerala House, says CPM MP MB Rajesh
"The Delhi Police did not take the incident seriously when a man armed with a knife came in front of the room where Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was in. It is the security guards who overpowered him," said CPM MP MB Rajesh in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour.
On Saturday, in a major security lapse, a middle-aged Malayali man entered Kerala House in New Delhi, brandished a knife, and threatened to commit suicide in front of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was later caught and arrested.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Making toilets without water 'pointless', says Congress MP from Rajasthan
"In Rajasthan, we have only 1 percent water. Making toilets without water is pointless. The government pressurised the people to build toilets just to meet a target. People took loans to build these toilets but there is no water," said a Congress MP in Lok Sabha.
EVMs should be scrapped, bring back ballot papers in elections, says TMC
"TMC has demonstrated outside Parliament that ballot papers be brought back into the electoral process. An advanced country like America still has ballot papers. This has to be implemented through the law ministry. EVMs should be scrapped, ballot papers should be brought back to ensure fair elections," TMC MP Saugata Roy said in the Lok Sabha.
Govt sets up two task forces for making aircraft, UAVs
The government has set up two task force to prepare roadmap for manufacturing aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles in India, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Monday. Prabhu said in Lok Sabha that aviation has become a fast growing sector in the country with the addition of new passengers everyday, which may lead to procurement of thousands of aircraft in coming years.
With the aim to encouraging the aviation industry, two task force have been constituted - one to explore the possibility of manufacturing aircraft and the other on manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles (Drones) in India, he said during the Question Hour. - PTI
Demand to control population made in Rajya Sabha
A demand for measures to control the burgeoning population in the country was made in the Rajya Sabha today with ruling BJP members stating that development work will be outpaced by such a high rate of growth.
Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Ashok Bajpai (BJP) said India will by 2022 overtake China to be the world's most populous country in the world and by 2050 would house 1.66 billion people. "Some steps need to be taken to control the population," he said, adding population growth will outpace development work.
Sumitra Mahajan criticises TDP MPs holding placards in Lok Sabha
TDP MP Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu raked up the issue of lack of funds from the Centre for the state of Andhra Pradesh and demanded Rs 350 crore funds be released by the government for the development of the state's backward districts.
Lok Sabha resumes sesison
Ruckus greeted Speaker Sumitra Mahajan even as Lok Sabha resumed session after 10 minutes of adjournment. Addressing the House she said, "No one can tolerate atrocity on women. I ask the government to ensure the sensitive case to a just end."
Furore in Lok Sabha over Muzaffarpur rapes
Censuring Opposition members who created a furore in the Lower House over the Muzaffarpur rapes, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said "You cannot stall the House like this. The CBI is investigating the incident. I will not allow this when the CBI inquiry is going on. You got the chance to speak on it."
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan brings up Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes case
"I demand why the 14 institutions are not being investigated. Why wasn't the security of the children not looked into earlier? Where are the girls today?" asked Congress in the Lok Sabha. She claimed an eyewitness went missing and alleged there was an organised effort to close the case.
In support, BJP MP Jay Prakash Narayan said, "They are being played around with as though they are toys. The evidence is being tampered with. There is direct involvement of the state government."
Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee brings up renaming West Bengal as 'Bangla'
Ritabrata Banerjee, IND MP brought up the issue of renaming West Bengal as Bangla, as passed by the state Assembly recently. "There is a historic necessity. I'm a proud refugee but unable to understand why the state is called 'West Bengal' when it is in the eastern part of India. I urge the Centre to pass it as well."
Please guard our data, don't make Aadhaar compulsory for farmer loans too, says Derek O'Brien
Bringing up the recent UIDAI goof up over its toll free number registering as a contact on Android phones of its own accord, TMC MP Derek O'Brien in the Rajya Sabha said that such incident bring up the importance of privacy. "UIDAI is getting involved in a controversy almost every week. Incidents like this bring to fore the issue of privacy. It is like 'big brother' watching you. It is also an issue about the deprived. Whenever we give out data, we get alert. My wife lives in America, she gets emails from the prime minister. Please guard our data, and do not make Aadhaar compulsory to get a farmer loan too," he said.
Opposition expected to raise NRC issue again
According to The Indian Express, the Centre is likely to face protests over the Assam NRC on Monday too.
11:33 (IST)
Highest growing tourism economy in world, says KJ Alphons in Lok Sabha
MoS tourism KJ Alphons said that India is the highest growing tourism economy in the world in the Lok Sabha. "We rank 25th in global tourism arrivals but 30th in terms of receipts. In Asia, we are ranked 8th in foreign tourist arrivals. We have also made three promotional movies, which garnered 67 million in views. We hope the people who see these videos, come and see India."
Rajya Sabha to run till late today due to shortage of time
Earlier on Monday, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu sad in the Upper House that the house will be operational till late considering the shortage of time.
126 million shortage in skilled manufacturing sector
There is a shortage of 126 million labour in the skilled manufacturing sector, said commerce minister Suresh Prabhu in Lok Sabha.
11:14 (IST)
Quality of products need to be good for skill development, says AIADMK
AIADMK MP M Thambi Durai in Lok Sabha said for skill development, quality of products needs to good. "To train skill development, the government must not use private agencies to train people," he said.
In response, commerce minister Suresh Prabhu said the ministry is coming up with a new policy to target low productivity, quality etc. "It will be sent to the Cabinet very soon."
Rajya Sabha in session now
Chair M Venkaiah Naidu invites members to lay papers on the table. Culture minister Mahesh Sharma, information and broadcasting minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore are among the MPs presenting the papers on table.
RECAP: Over 120 private members' bills introduced in Lok Sabha
More than 120 private members' bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday including one to abolish death penalty in the country. The Death Penalty (Abolition) Bill, 2017 was introduced by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
Another Congress member Ninong Ering introduced Menstruation Benefits Bill, 2017 to provide certain facilities to female employees during menstruation at work place and for connected matters.
BJP's Sushil Kumar Singh introduced a bill to set up a National Population Planning Authority and a similar authorities at the district level across the country. - PTI
OBC bill, SC/ST Act amendment up for discussion today
Both houses in the Parliament are geared up for a busy day on Monday with the OBC and SC/ST amendment bills up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively.