Parliament fashion alert: From kalamkari sightings to Wayfarer frames, a Twitter handle shows that MPs love styling too

Politics FP Staff Jul 20, 2018 16:34:26 IST

So you thought Parliament is only about acrimonious verbal exchanges, dreary legalese and (now) surprise hugs? A Twitter handle, started in February this year, appears to be set out to prove that there's more to Indian democracy. The handle — @ParlFash — is dedicated to the sartorial sense (or the lack thereof) of members of Parliament.

While the Lok Sabha continues its debate on the no-confidence motion against the central government in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the handle is providing a light-hearted departure from the rather tense political atmosphere.

In its bio, the handle claims, "For fashion's sake, and for Indian public's (If Goswami can be a self-proclaimed spokesperson, so can we) eye's sake. Burberry jackets aren't a sin, or are they?"

From the striking (and, not-so-striking) colour choices to the type of fabric that the MPs wore, the Twitter handle had a few words for everything.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Jayadev Galla initiated the debate on the no-trust motion and attacked the Modi government for ignoring the interests of Andhra Pradesh after Telangana was carved out of it. He also quoted from Mahesh Babu-starrer Telugu movie Bharath Ane Nenu and said that the theme of the movie was "a promise is a promise". Taking this reference, the Parliament Fashion Alert twitter account said:

Meanwhile, commenting on Harsimrat Kaur Badal's choice of wearing bright yellow for Friday's session, the handle tweeted:

On Thursday, while External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj assured Rajya Sabha members that there has been no compromise on security aspects with regard to passport applications through the new mobile app and any attempt to get fake passports made from cyber cafes will be rejected, the Twitter handle was busy scrutinising the colours of her apparel

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 16:34 PM

