Paresh Rawal calls for NRC to be made 'mandatory for all states': BJP MP has made many controversial statements in the past

BJP MP and actor Paresh Rawal sparked off a controversy on Sunday after he posted a tweet saying that the exercise of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be made 'mandatory for all states.'

NRC should be made mandatory for all the states . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 12, 2018

While some Twitter users expressed their support for his statement, some others criticised his statement, saying that the NRC was borne out of the Assam Accord and thus was relevant only to that state.

This is not the first he has spoken on the Assam NRC issue. On 1 August, Rawal used much more colourful language to comment on the releasing of the draft NRC, saying, "The first trend of 2019 has come out. The Opposition trails by 40 lakh votes." This was a reference to about 40 lakh applicants whose names did not figure in the NRC.

2019 का पहला रुझान आ गया है 'विपक्ष ''40 लाख '' वोटों से पीछे चल रहा है' 😉 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 1, 2018

His statement came two days after the list was published, generating a political storm in Assam as well as other states.

On many occasions before, Rawal has hit the headlines, and attracted some criticism, over his sardonic comments on various issues. In May 2017, he tweeted saying that writer Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Army jeep — a reference to the incident involving Major Leetul Gogoi using a Kashmiri man as a human shield to deter stone-pelters.

The BJP had then distanced itself from his statement, with party leader Smriti Irani saying, "Nowhere will we, in any way, support any violent message by anybody, against any individual of the country.""

Rawal had also stoked a row with a comment hitting out at the Congress, in which he had said, "Our chaiwala is any day better than your bar-wala."

He later deleted the tweet and issued an apology, saying the statement was in 'bad taste.'