You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Paresh Rawal calls for NRC to be made 'mandatory for all states': BJP MP has made many controversial statements in the past

Politics FP Staff Aug 13, 2018 00:08:05 IST

BJP MP and actor Paresh Rawal sparked off a controversy on Sunday after he posted a tweet saying that the exercise of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be made 'mandatory for all states.'

While some Twitter users expressed their support for his statement, some others criticised his statement, saying that the NRC was borne out of the Assam Accord and thus was relevant only to that state.

This is not the first he has spoken on the Assam NRC issue. On 1 August, Rawal used much more colourful language to comment on the releasing of the draft NRC, saying, "The first trend of 2019 has come out. The Opposition trails by 40 lakh votes." This was a reference to about 40 lakh applicants whose names did not figure in the NRC.

His statement came two days after the list was published, generating a political storm in Assam as well as other states.

On many occasions before, Rawal has hit the headlines, and attracted some criticism, over his sardonic comments on various issues. In May 2017, he tweeted saying that writer Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Army jeep — a reference to the incident involving Major Leetul Gogoi using a Kashmiri man as a human shield to deter stone-pelters.

The BJP had then distanced itself from his statement, with party leader Smriti Irani saying, "Nowhere will we, in any way, support any violent message by anybody, against any individual of the country.""

Rawal had also stoked a row with a comment hitting out at the Congress, in which he had said, "Our chaiwala is any day better than your bar-wala."

He later deleted the tweet and issued an apology, saying the statement was in 'bad taste.'


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 00:08 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores