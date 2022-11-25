New Delhi: In what may turn into a major embarrassment for the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were allegedly raised during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargon district.

The BJP released a video clip showing Rahul Gandhi and former MP chief minister Kamal Nath leading the yatra and just as they come in the frame, towards the end of the video footage, ‘Pakistan zindabad’ can be heard.

After Richa Chaddha’s public application to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat “Jodo” Yatra, “Pakistan Zindabad” (listen towards the end of the video) slogans raised in Khargon. INC MP posted the video and then deleted it after the faux pas came to light. This is Congress’s truth… pic.twitter.com/ZkVEkd4pCf — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Congress tried to firefight as its media and communication incharge Jairam Ramesh brushed aside the video as 'doctored'.

This comes close on the heels of an already severe attack by the BJP. National spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Rahul Gandhi might have already dialled the actress (Richa Chadha) requesting her to join the cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra after her controversial "Galwan says hi" tweet.

Congress tweets video, deletes after faux pas

The video, which has now gone viral, was earlier shared by the Madhya Pradesh Congress on its official Twitter page. However, the clip was pulled down after the faux pas was spotted.

The video has been shared by several BJP leader on their social media pages.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen walking along with former CM Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party supporters.

Robert Vadra and his son Rehan were also seen taking part on the third day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra's Madhya Pradesh chapter.

'Video doctored by Dirty Tricks Department of BJP'

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in a tweet claimed that a video "doctored by the Dirty Tricks Department of the BJP is doing rounds to discredit the high successful Bharat Jodo Yatra."

"We are taking the necessary legal action immediately. We are prepared for such tactics, and there will be payback," Ramesh added.

A video doctored by the Dirty Tricks Department of the BJP is doing the rounds to discredit the highly successful #BharatJodoYatra. We are taking the necessary legal action immediately. We are prepared for such tactics, and there will be payback. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 25, 2022

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on 23 November from Burhanpur district after completing its Maharashtra leg. It will cover 380 km in 12 days in the Malwa-Nimar region of the state before entering Rajasthan.

