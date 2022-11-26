Owaisi lashes out at Amit Shah for controversial Gujarat 2002 remark, calls him ‘drunk on power’

New Delhi: Barely a day after Union home minister Amit Shah’s controversial remark of having taught rioters a lesson in Gujarat in 2002 and thereby ensuring lasting peace in the state, AII India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday lashed out at Shah and reminded him that power does not stay with anyone forever and his “lessons” were in reality about letting “criminals walk free”.

“Power will never be with any one person. One day, power will be snatched from everyone. Drunk on power, the Home Minister is today saying that we taught a lesson. What lesson did you teach? You became notorious in the entire country. What lesson did you teach that there were communal riots in Delhi?” Owaisi questioned. The AIMIM chief was addressing a public gathering at Juhapura, the largest Muslim neighbourhood in Gujarat.

Attacking the home minister for his controversial statements made during poll campaign for the upcoming assembly election in Gujarat, the AIMIM chief said, “Amit Shah has given a statement during a public rally that they taught a lesson to the rioters of Gujarat in 2002 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established permanent peace in the state. I want to tell the MP of Ahmedabad constituency, Amit Shah, that the lesson you taught in 2002 was that Bilkis’ rapists will be freed by you. The lesson you taught was that you will free the murderers of Bilkis’ three-year-old daughter. You also taught us that Ahsan Jafri can be killed.”

“How many of your lessons should we remember, Mr. Amit Shah? But remember, teaching lessons is nothing, peace is strengthened when the wronged are given justice,” he said.

2002 mein Kaunsa sabaq sikhaya tha @amitshah? Naroda Patiya ka sabaq? Gulberg ka sabaq? Best Bakery ka sabaq? Bilqis Bano ka sabaq? pic.twitter.com/aV3hWC2Ab4 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 25, 2022

Owaisi also referred to the Gulbarg Society massacre, and the burning down of the Best Bakery in the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat that claimed over a thousand lives and sought to know if that was how the home minister and his party had heralded in peace in the state.

Amit Shah had said on Thursday said that those responsible for the communal riots in Gujarat were “taught such a lesson” that as a result the state has been peaceful for 22 years. “There have been many riots in Bharuch, curfew, violence. There was no room for development in Gujarat because of the chaos. In 2002, they tried to indulge in communal violence... we taught them such a lesson, we put them in jail. It's been 22 years; we have not put a curfew even once. BJP has done the work to bring peace to a land that saw frequent communal riots,” he said.

In the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, the AIMIM will field 14 candidates for the 182 assembly seats in the state. The Gujarat assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

