Only Bhagwant Mann and his cavalcade in AAP's roadshow, BJP shares video

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took a jibe at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by sharing a video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s road show in the poll-bound state.

In the video shared by BJP’s Amit Malviya on Twitter, Mann’s cavalcade could be seen moving across a street with only a handful of people standing on side of the road, appearing to make way for cars.

Without sharing any details, Malviya wrote, “Road show of Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bhagwant Mann in Gujarat…”

Voting to elect a new 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases — 1 December (89 seats) and 5 December (93 seats) — and ballots will be counted on 8 December.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.