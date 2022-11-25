Only Bhagwant Mann and his cavalcade in AAP's roadshow, BJP shares video
Ahmedabad: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took a jibe at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by sharing a video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s road show in the poll-bound state.
In the video shared by BJP’s Amit Malviya on Twitter, Mann’s cavalcade could be seen moving across a street with only a handful of people standing on side of the road, appearing to make way for cars.
गुजरात मे अरविंद केजरीवाल के करीबी भगवंत मान का रोड शो… pic.twitter.com/AIESf2Nduq
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 25, 2022
Without sharing any details, Malviya wrote, “Road show of Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bhagwant Mann in Gujarat…”
Voting to elect a new 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases — 1 December (89 seats) and 5 December (93 seats) — and ballots will be counted on 8 December.
