Politics

Only Bhagwant Mann and his cavalcade in AAP's roadshow, BJP shares video

In the video shared by BJP's Amit Malviya on Twitter, Mann's cavalcade could be seen moving across a street with only a handful of people standing on side of the road, appearing to make way for cars

FP Staff November 25, 2022 18:04:24 IST
Only Bhagwant Mann and his cavalcade in AAP's roadshow, BJP shares video

Screengrab from viral video

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took a jibe at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by sharing a video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s road show in the poll-bound state.

In the video shared by BJP’s Amit Malviya on Twitter, Mann’s cavalcade could be seen moving across a street with only a handful of people standing on side of the road, appearing to make way for cars.

Without sharing any details, Malviya wrote, “Road show of Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bhagwant Mann in Gujarat…”

Voting to elect a new 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases — 1 December (89 seats) and 5 December (93 seats) — and ballots will be counted on 8 December.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 25, 2022 18:04:24 IST

TAGS:

also read

Our fight only with Congress, AAP’s account will not be opened: Gujarat BJP chief
Politics

Our fight only with Congress, AAP’s account will not be opened: Gujarat BJP chief

CR Patil said that people of Gujarat have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP will form the government with big majority

Gujarat’s industrial sector emerged stronger after COVID-19: Bhupendra Patel
Politics

Gujarat’s industrial sector emerged stronger after COVID-19: Bhupendra Patel

"Gujarat is the first state in the country where health card of pregnant women is being prepared," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said

Bhupendra Patel is 'puppet CM', can not even change his peon, says Arvind Kejriwal
Politics

Bhupendra Patel is 'puppet CM', can not even change his peon, says Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking at a campaign rally at Khambhalia in Devbhumi Dwarka district for AAP's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, Kejriwal also alleged that there is secret collusion between the BJP and Congress