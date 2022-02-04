On Cong CM face: It does not make any difference, the Congress is gone, nobody wants them, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

The arrest of Channi’s nephew Bhupendra Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case comes two days before the Congress is to announce its chief ministerial face for the elections.

Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi is the biggest sand mafia in the region and would be the next after his nephew to face action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview in Badal village in Lambi.

The former deputy CM said: “Channi is the biggest sand mafia of the region, I have been saying this for long. He has siphoned off a couple of hundred crores from the government. It [ED raid and arrest of his nephew] is good and I think next will be Channi himself because he is the mother of everything.”

The arrest of Channi’s nephew Bhupendra Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case comes two days before the Congress is to announce its chief ministerial face for the elections. This has led to opposition parties like the Akali Dal taking potshots at the Congress.

When asked who he thinks the Congress will pick as its CM face between Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, he said: “It does not matter, does not make any difference, the Congress is gone, they have completely ruined the state and nobody wants them....Sidhu is anyway losing the election, I have fielded our big leader Bikram Majithia against him in Amritsar (East)...so there is no question of him becoming the face.”

The SAD supremo also dismissed Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) claims that people of Punjab were yearning for change and that this election was about bringing a new party to power. “Last time (in 2017) also AAP said the same thing,” Badal said, amid his three rallies in Abhor and Fazilka regions on Friday.

Badal said the Akali Dal was going into the election on the basis of its performance when it was in power between, 2007 and 2017. “People know what we have done and built.”

