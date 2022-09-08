'OPS had led the violence at party HQ, how can the party cadre accept his return to the party? He has betrayed the party. OPS is like a chameleon,' said Palaniswami.

New Delhi: Days after Madras High Court approved his elevation as AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday termed his rival O Panneerselvam as “chameleon” and accused him of betraying the party.

OPS had led the violence at party HQ, how can the party cadre accept his return to the party? He has betrayed the party. OPS is like a chameleon: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, returned to the party headquarters today for the first time after his position as the single, supreme leader of AIADMK was strengthened by the Madras High Court order.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami arrives at party HQ in Chennai, amid celebrations and a huge gathering of supporters, for the first time since the party’s General Council Meeting. pic.twitter.com/ub9mUcR0hu — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

In a show of strength, hundreds of party workers, and elected MLAs and MPs gave Palaniswami a rousing reception as he paid tributes to the statues of the former Tamil Nadu chief ministers, MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa.

“Elections will be held soon for the post of party’s general secretary. Today, we entered the party headquarters and paid our respects to party leaders late MGR and late J Jayalalithaa,” he said.

Elections will be held soon for the post of party’s general secretary. Today, we entered the party headquarters and paid our respects to party leaders late MGR and late J Jayalalithaa: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami pic.twitter.com/ezcCrxZ7lF — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

On the party leadership dispute, the Madras High Court had on 2 September, allowed Palaniswami’s appeal and set aside an earlier order in favour of Panneerselvam.

A division bench comprising Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sundar Mohan set aside an order of a single judge, which nullified the 11 July General Council meeting of the AIADMK.

In that meeting held in July, leader of opposition EPS was elected as the interim general secretary of the party, the top post. Panneerselvam was ousted from the party.

O Panneerselvam, meanwhile, said the High Court verdict would be challenged in the Supreme Court.

With inputs from agencies

