'O Mitron' phrase is much more dangerous than Omicron, says Shashi Tharoor
The Congress leader took a jibe at PM Modi’s popular phrase ‘ O Mitron’, which he uses to address citizens in his speeches
Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his popular way of addressing Indians as 'mitron', Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the phrase is "far more dangerous than Omicron".
“Far more dangerous than #Omicron is 'O Mitron'! We are measuring the consequences of the latter every day in increased polarisation, promotion of hatred & bigotry, insidious assaults on the Constitution & the weakening of our democracy. There is no “milder variant” of this virus,” he tweeted.
Far more dangerous than #Omicron is “O Mitron”! We are measuring the consequences of the latter every day in increased polarisation, promotion of hatred & bigotry, insidious assaults on the Constitution & the weakening of our democracy. There is no “milder variant” of this virus.
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 31, 2022
This is not the first time that the Congress MP has taken a dig at BJP and its leaders.
On Saturday, Tharoor shared a video of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said that Yogi has played politics of polarisation in Uttar Pradesh, segregated 'brothers into Hindus and Muslims, destroying the Ganga-Jamuna Tenzeeb.
He tweeted that the chief minister had no idea how much damage he had caused to the country. "This country has been turned into a graveyard," Tharoor tweeted.
तुम्हे इल्म नही तुमने कितना नुक्सान किया है इस मुल्क को शमशान-ओ-कब्रिस्तान किया है गंगा-जमनी तहजीब का अपमान किया है भाई-भाई को हिंदू-मुसलमान किया है #InclusiveIndia #weWillNotRetreat pic.twitter.com/QoY2IJ7Vja — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 29, 2022
The jibe didn't go down well with the BJP, with its spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala asking if the Congress Congress could keep the COVID-19 pandemic above politics.
“Can Congress keep pandemic above politics? First Congress spread vaccine hesitancy & now it says Omicron isn’t dangerous — at beginning of COVID-19 Akhilesh said CAA is more dangerous than COVID. Do these people have no sense of responsibility?” he said.
With inputs from agencies
