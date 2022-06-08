Nupur Sharma row: 'No impact on govt, good ties with Gulf countries to continue,' says Piyush Goyal
The Union minister said that all Indians living in Gulf countries are safe and there is no tension anywhere
Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that the BJP has taken necessary action against a party functionary over controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad with the MEA also coming out with necessary clarification and noted that India will continue to have good ties with Gulf countries.
He also said that all Indians living in Gulf countries are safe and there is no tension anywhere.
Referring to the remarks of Nupur Sharma, who was suspended by the BJP as a spokesperson for her controversial comments, the minister told the media on Tuesday that the comments were not made by any government functionary and have no impact on the government.
"All Indians living in gulf countries are safe and they do not have to worry. There is no tension anywhere... I don't think this was a statement made by any government functionary. Therefore, it has no impact on the government," he said in response to queries.
"Foreign office (MEA) has come out with clarification and BJP has taken necessary actions. We lead the world, we'll continue to lead the world. We have a good relationship with these countries and it will continue," he added.
The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal amid a row over their controversial remarks with some Muslim countries lodging their protest.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Prophet Muhammad remarks row: Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gets security after she complains of death threat
Nupur Sharma, in a complaint, said that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. She also had requested for police security citing harassment and threats
Nupur Sharma suspended from BJP's primary membership, Naveen Kumar Jindal expelled
Nupur Sharma was suspended following her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad which had ignited protests from Muslim groups
BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked over remark on Prophet Muhammad
A case has been filed at the Pydhonie Police Station area in Mumbai under sections 295A, 153A and 505B of the Indian Penal Code