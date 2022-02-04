'Not scared of death': Owaisi rejects Z security, demands UAPA case against attackers

Two people have been arrested for firing at Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy after a poll event in Uttar Pradesh, on 3 February. The AIMIM president escaped unhurt

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday rejected the 'Z' security cover extended to him by the government, a day after his convoy came under attack in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi who is an MP from Hyderabad said that he would not get scared of those who fired at his convoy.

He urged the government to charge the attackers under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Two arrested for attacking Owaisi's convoy

The Hapur police on Friday said they have arrested a second suspect involved in the incident. Both hail from Uttar Pradesh.

While Shubham, a native of Saharanpur, was arrested on Friday, another accused, Sachin, hailing Gautam Buddh Nagar was arrested on Thursday.

The police have lodged an FIR for an attempt to murder in the case and the duo has been remanded to judicial custody. Police also seized two pistols and a car were seized from their possession.

Owaisi calls for EC probe

The Hyderabad MP requested the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry into the incident.

"It is the responsibility of the UP govt and Modi govt to conduct an independent inquiry. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter," he added.

The shooting incident

Shots were fired at Owaisi's convoy after a poll event in Hapur near Meerut, on 3 February.

Owaisi shared the images of his bullet-ridden car on Twitter.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

The AIMIM chief said that 3-4 people attacked his convoy. The bullets punctured his vehicle's tyre. Owaisi said that he left in another car. No one was injured in the attack.

UP elections

Polling for the 403-member UP Assembly will begin on 10 February.

Owaisi's party AIMIM said it would contest 100 seats.

