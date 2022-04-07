Not just a fashion statement: All you need to know about the new BJP saffron caps and the message behind them

The new saffron caps have been designed by the BJP Gujarat unit and will be widely seen during the campaigning for the upcoming state Assembly election

First came the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) badges and orange scarves. Now it’s the chance for the saffron caps.

At the BJP’s 42nd foundation day in New Delhi on Wednesday, office-bearers, leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, himself, were all pictured wearing a saffron Gandhi topi, with the lotus symbol on its side.

Here’s what we know of these new caps, the message behind them and also a look at how BJP has used accessories in the past to boost their image amid the voters.

Putting on their thinking caps

The BJP's 42nd foundation day celebrations in New Delhi were held in a grand manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda along with other office bearers were all seen wearing the saffron caps.

Interestingly, the cap resembles the traditional cap of Uttarakhand, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned for the Republic Day parade.

According to reports, has been designed by BJP Gujarat unit and according to a News18 report, was distributed to all the MPs in the BJP’s Parliamentary meeting by Gujarat BJP president CR Patil.

The same version of this saffron cap was first seen in Ahmedabad this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had donned this cap during a road show in Ahmedabad last month, to celebrate the party’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

#WATCH | PM Modi shows victory sign as he greets the crowd during roadshow in Ahmedabad, post BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. pic.twitter.com/ITcaNnXF4g — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

As per the News18 report, the cap comes with a message — “a new cap, a new mission”.

A BJP leader was quoted as saying, "Many designs of the cap were reviewed after which the final one was approved by the state leadership and was prepared in Surat, which is known as the textile hub of the country."

Why the caps?

According to party leaders, the saffron caps will be widely used during the campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly election, which is due later this year.

The BJP wants to make these saffron caps the identity of its workers.

Another leader was quoted as telling the Indian Express that one of the reasons for introducing new party accessories at regular intervals was “to sustain workers’ interest”.

“Our party has been regularly bringing in changes in accessories like this. Earlier we had the lapel pin with lotus symbol to wear on pockets,” he added.

BJP’s branding game

The saffron party is well-known for its astute marketing and branding sense. In the run-up to the 2014 general elections, the market had been flooded with Modi-related items, from Modi-branded packaged tea to pain-relieving balm.

In 2019 after India carried out the surgical strikes, Modi sarees had also become a thing.

The BJP had earlier also got brooches made with the lotus symbol and sarees printed with the lotus symbol for its women members.

