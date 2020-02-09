'Not exact': BJP leaders dismiss exit polls predicting resounding AAP victory in Delhi elections; Kejriwal-led outfit optimistic, Congress cautious

BJP leaders unanimously dismissed Saturday's exit polls that predicted a resounding victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi elections as the Kejriwal-led outfit remained optimistic and the Congress chose sounded a note of caution.

Exit polls for the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) despite a likely rise in tally for the BJP in the 70-member House. The Times Now-Ipsos exit polls predicted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will retain his chair with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP. The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats. The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari predicted that all the polls would be proven wrong on 11 February.

ये सभी एग्ज़िट पोल होंगे fail..

मेरी ये ट्वीट सम्भाल के रखियेगा..

भाजपा दिल्ली में ४८ सीट ले कर सरकार बनायेगी .. कृपया EVM को दोष देने का अभी से बहाना ना ढूँढे..🙏 — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 8, 2020

“All these exit polls will fail. Please save this tweet. The BJP will form the Delhi government with 48 seats. Please don’t blame Electronic Voting Machines then,” Tiwari said. BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, speaking to NDTV after a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said that the exit polls were "not exact". "Exit polls don't have their math right. Also, the data is collected only till 4 or 5 pm... exit polls have got it wrong before as well" Lekhi said, admitting that exit poll results were discussed at the meeting. "Our voters came late in the day and voted till evening," she added as per the NDTV report.

Shyam Jaju, BJP in-charge for Delhi polls, echoed Lekhi's sentiment. “Exit polls have proved to be wrong in the past. This time, too, the result will surprise everyone,” he told Hindustan Times. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said his party will wait for the “exact polls” and stressed that the BJP will come to power. “There will be a huge difference in exit polls and the final results. We will wait for the exact polls. Exit polls had failed in May elections (17th Lok Sabha polls) as well,” Javadekar was quoted as saying by ANI. “We have seen the ground reality and we have got a good response. We will come into power on 11 February,” he added. BJP national general secretary BL Santosh said something didn't quite add up:

3 factors about #DelhiPolls2020 that doesn’t add up ... • 17% vote in last 2 hours • @AamAadmiParty narrative about EVM disturbance • exit poll results . Are we missing something here ..? Are some forces anticipating something other than exit polls ...? — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) February 9, 2020

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar slammed the BJP's rivals and accused them of having 'Modi phobia'

Soon after #DelhiExitPolls Pakistan Minister expresses joy. LoP @adhirrcinc whose party fought against AAP is praising Kejriwal’s agenda.#ModiPhobia is their common problem. सब मिले हुए है जी.... pic.twitter.com/sY9FIQWwgc — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) February 9, 2020

AAP optimistic, Congress cautious

Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the party is winning the Delhi Assembly elections by a huge margin. Taking to Twitter after the voting ended, Sisodia congratulated all the AAP workers for their hard work, saying the election is a "proof" of "our strong and selfless relationship".

"Voting ended! Hearty congratulations to all the activists. All worked from early morning to late night and some worked for 24 hours in the last days.

"This election is a proof of how selfless and strong our relationship is. We are winning by a huge margin," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, saluting the hard work of all his colleagues.

Congress' national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that exit polls are only indicators, and there are several instances where these have “horribly gone wrong”. “In Haryana, one exit poll was giving us two seats but we ended up winning 31 seats there. You can never truly know what the voter is thinking,” he said at a press conference, PTI reported.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra told ANI: “All exit polls are going to fail. BJP will not get even 20 seats and Kejriwal is not going to form a govt in Delhi. I’m hoping Congress is going to do much better than what exit polls are showing. Let us wait till the results are out.”

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.