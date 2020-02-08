Delhi Election Exit Poll Results 2020 Updates: Confident of majority govt, says Manish Sisodia after exit polls predict AAP sweep, party set to win 55-68 seats

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Exit Poll Results LATEST Updates: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was quoted by India Today as saying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will get a "majority government", after most exit polls predicted a sweep for the incumbent party in Delhi. "Confident of a majority government," he said.
The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to get 56 percent vote share in the Delhi Assembly polls, the India Today Axis My India exit poll predicted on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, the exit poll said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to receive 35 percent vote share and the Congress is likely to lag behind at 5 percent.
Here is the overall picture of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. All pollster have unanimously predicted a cleansweep for AAP, while an absolute wipeout for Congress. The BJP's tally is varying between 2 to 23.
Times Now–IPSOS Opinion Poll indicates that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has a clear edge in Delhi, with Arvind Kejriwal set to become chief minister again. The pollster said that the AAP will have a comfortable majority with 44 seats.
The first numbers have started coming in as the clock struck 6.30. India Today-My Axis India has divided the polls district wise and they have predicted that West Delhi has predominantly voted for the Aam Aadmi Party. The pollster says that the AAP will win 9 of the 10 seats, while the BJP may win 1. The Congress, according to the pollster is unlikely to open its account.
As the campaign in Delhi comes to end, Delhi residents are eagerly awaiting the final outcome to the long-drawn acrimonious electoral battle. However, the results for the 8 February election will not be out until 11 February (Tuesday) when Election Commission appointed officials will count the votes in a tightly guarded exercise, across all the 70 Assembly constituencies. However, in the meantime, exit poll surveys do provide a rough idea of the voting trend before the final results are out.
Exit polls to 70 Assembly constituencies in the National Capital will be announced on Saturday (8 February) after 6.30 pm. This is because the Election Commission mandates all media houses and pollsters to hold back the survey data and their extrapolations until such time that the last vote has been cast. This is done to ensure that the predicted trends do not influence voter behaviour in any way. Many pollsters, including Chanakya, IPSOS and Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat polls, are expected to publish the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 exit poll as soon as the voting ends.
The Election Commission had issued a notification restricting media to conduct or publish any exit poll during Assembly elections in Delhi on 8 February. The ban will be on polling day between 8 am to 6.30 pm, the commission said.
In a detailed statement, the Election Commission said: "Election Commission of India, in exercise of the powers under sub-section (1) of Section 126 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 has notified the period between 8 am and 6.30 pm on 8 February 2020 (Saturday) as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicizing the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner shall be prohibited in the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi, 2020."
Further, under Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours, the EC said.
Delhi, or the National Capital Territory (NCT) of India, is a large metropolitan area in India. Delhi is the fifth most populous city in the world and the largest city in India area-wise. Delhi has an estimated 2016 population of 18.6 million.
The NCT and its urban area are granted the special status of National Capital Region, and this NCR includes neighbouring cities of Baghpat, Alwar, Sonepat, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Greater Noida, Noida, and nearby towns. The NCR has an estimated population of 24 million, exceeding the Delhi population of 17.8 million in 2014.
Delhi has a rapidly growing population, which was nearly 16.7 million in 2011.
Delhi Congress says Arvind Kejriwal won't form govt in Delhi
Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra, reacting to the exit polls that predicted a sweep for the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday, said, "All exit polls are going to fail. BJP will not get even 20 seats and Arvind Kejriwal is not going to form govt in Delhi. I'm hoping Congress is going to do much better than what exit polls are showing. Let us wait till results are out."
Confident of majority government: Manish Sisodia
AAP says Manoj Tiwari will be removed as Delhi BJP chief
As several exit polls predicted a sweep for the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj slammed BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari for saying that the BJP will form the government in the Union Territory regardless of the result predictions.
Bhardwaj said, "The exit poll has two meanings. One, it is exit poll for the Delhi election and the other is that it is an exit poll for Manoj Tiwari. He will soon get an exit as Delhi BJP Chief and he knows this very well."
AAP to get 56% vote share in Delhi, says India Today exit poll
Manoj Tiwari says BJP will form govt with 48 seats
BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence that the saffron party will win 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly even as exit polls predicted a sweep for the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party after polls closed on Saturday evening.
He was quoted by ANI as saying, "Certain exit polls are showing that BJP will win 26 seats, but let me tell you that all these exit polls will fail on 11 Feb. BJP will be forming govt in Delhi with over 48 seats."
Voters recognise state govt's role in daily life, says AAP's Atishi
AAP leader Atishi, reacting to the "sweep" predicted for the incumbent party in the Delhi Assembly election by the exit polls on Saturday evening, said that voters recognised that it's the state government's responsibility to provide the electorate with education, healthcare, and infrastructure facilities.
Pollsters predict cleansweep for AAP, but large gaps in projections for BJP's tally
Manoj Tiwari dismisses exit poll results, says BJP will come to power
BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari has dismissed all exit poll predictions, which have unanimously shown a poor performance for the BJP. He claimed that his party will form the next government with 48 seats.
Chandni Chowk exit poll results show BJP losing out in Harsh Vardhan's constituency as well
According to India Today-My Axis India Polls, AAP is projected to win 9-10 seats in Chandni Chowk region, and the BJP is predicted to get only 0-1 seat. The Congress is nowehere to be seen, as per the surveys.
ABP C-voter survey also projected similar numbers. It claimed that AAP will win 7 to 9 seats while BJP may get 1 to 3 seats. Congress may land one seat.
Late surge in voter turnout can turn around exit poll preditions
The Delhi voter turnout exhibited an unnatural pattern this time. According to the Election Commission data, till 4 pm, only 42.29 percent votes had been polled. However, in the last two hours, the voting picked up considerably and the provisional data now states that 57.03 percent voted in these polls.
Meanwhile, since most media partners of established pollsters start tabling numbers at 6 pm sharp, when the polling ends, the surveys only takes into account the opinions pf people who voted before 4 pm. They take the remaining two hours to process and combine those numbers. However, when the last minute surge is so huge, it is difficult to account for which way these voters will go.
However, Pradeep Gupta, chairman of My Axis India, waived aside this concern and claimed that these last minute votes could swing results when the margin between the winner and runner up is narrow. In these polls, however, he said that the BJP was nowhere close to AAP for these last few votes to matter.
India Today-Axis My India projects AAP's sweep in Manoj Tiwari's LS constituency North East Delhi
If India Today-My Axis India polls are a reliable projection of voter behaviour, then BJP is likely to face a crushing defeat in its own bastion, which is currently represented by party's Delhi unit cheif Manoj Tiwari. The pollster said that AAP will get 7 to 9 seats out of the 10 in this segment. BJP will get only 1 to 3 seats. Congress once again is likely to get a zero.
All polsters predict a comeback for AAP, but BJP's tally likely to improve from 2015
NDTV poll of polls says AAP will win 50 of 70 seats in Delhi
NDTV's poll of polls has predicted that Aam Aadmi Party will win at least 50 seats in Delhi, while the BJP will get around 19 seats. The survey says it is likely that the Congress may win at one seat. In last elections, Congress had drawn zero, while the BJP was restricted to 3 seats despite a Modi wave in Lok Sabha polls of 2014. The AAP had made a cleansweep by winning 67 out of 70 seats.
North West Delhi will go to AAP, says India Today-Axis My India
India Today-My Axis India just put out the second set of numbers. The pollster has predicted that at least 7 to 9 seats out of the 10 in this district segment will be bagged by AAP, while the BJP could get 1 to 3 seats. Congress once again is expected to score a zero.
IPSOS Times Now poll says Congress to draw a zero; AAP to command clear majority
Times Now–IPSOS Opinion Poll indicates that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has a clear edge in Delhi, with Arvind Kejriwal set to become chief minister again. The pollster said that the AAP will have a comfortable majority with 44 seats — a considerable hit from its cleansweep in 2015 but nonetheless a majority. The BJP is expected to win on 26 seats, while the Congres, like last time, will fail to win even a single seat.
India Today-Axis My India gives 9 of 10 seats in West Delhi to AAP
Parties need 36 seats to come to power in 70-member Assembly
AAP, Congress and BJP are locked in a tri-party battle and the pre-election debate has been so acrimonious that an alliance at this point seems unlikely. Therefore any one of the three party will have to win at least 36 seats to form a government in the 70-member House.
54.67% polling percentage recorded till 6 pm
Till 6 pm, the voter turnout was recorded at 54.67 percent. No more people will be allowed inside poll stations now and only those who are still standing in queues will be allowed to cast their votes after 6 pm. Exit polls will be out shortly.
Exit poll results to be out at 6.30 pm today
Delhi Congress says Arvind Kejriwal won't form govt in Delhi
Confident of majority government: Manish Sisodia
AAP says Manoj Tiwari will be removed as Delhi BJP chief
As several exit polls predicted a sweep for the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj slammed BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari for saying that the BJP will form the government in the Union Territory regardless of the result predictions.
Arvind Kejriwal holds meeting over security of EVMs
Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is holding a meeting at his residence on the security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), ANI reported. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Prashant Kishor, Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai are present in the meeting, which is underway after most exit polls predicted a sweep for the incumbent party after polls closed on Saturday evening.
Most exit polls have predicted a seat share in the range from 55 to 68 for the AAP in the 70-member Assembly.
AAP to get 56% vote share in Delhi, says India Today exit poll
Manoj Tiwari says BJP will form govt with 48 seats
BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence that the saffron party will win 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly even as exit polls predicted a sweep for the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party after polls closed on Saturday evening.
Voters recognise state govt's role in daily life, says AAP's Atishi
Pollsters predict cleansweep for AAP, but large gaps in projections for BJP's tally
Parvesha Varma, BJP's polarising MP, rubbishes exit polls
Contrary to what every exit poll is predicting, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh had a completely different prediction, claiming 50 seats for the BJP and 16 seats for the AAP.
India Today-Axis My India predicts Ghonda, Chhatarpur will go to BJP
Manoj Tiwari dismisses exit poll results, says BJP will come to power
Chandni Chowk exit poll results show BJP losing out in Harsh Vardhan's constituency as well
According to India Today-My Axis India Polls, AAP is projected to win 9-10 seats in Chandni Chowk region, and the BJP is predicted to get only 0-1 seat. The Congress is nowehere to be seen, as per the surveys.
Late surge in voter turnout can turn around exit poll preditions
The Delhi voter turnout exhibited an unnatural pattern this time. According to the Election Commission data, till 4 pm, only 42.29 percent votes had been polled. However, in the last two hours, the voting picked up considerably and the provisional data now states that 57.03 percent voted in these polls.
Meanwhile, since most media partners of established pollsters start tabling numbers at 6 pm sharp, when the polling ends, the surveys only takes into account the opinions pf people who voted before 4 pm. They take the remaining two hours to process and combine those numbers. However, when the last minute surge is so huge, it is difficult to account for which way these voters will go.
ABP C-Voter survey breaks it down segment wise, predicts wipeout for Congress, thumping majority for AAP
India Today-Axis My India projects AAP's sweep in Manoj Tiwari's LS constituency North East Delhi
All polsters predict a comeback for AAP, but BJP's tally likely to improve from 2015
NDTV poll of polls says AAP will win 50 of 70 seats in Delhi
North West Delhi will go to AAP, says India Today-Axis My India
IPSOS Times Now poll says Congress to draw a zero; AAP to command clear majority
India Today-Axis My India gives 9 of 10 seats in West Delhi to AAP
Parties need 36 seats to come to power in 70-member Assembly
District wise polling percentage till 6 pm
54.67% polling percentage recorded till 6 pm
Exit poll results to be out at 6.30 pm today
