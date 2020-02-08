Delhi Election Exit Poll Results 2020 Updates: Confident of majority govt, says Manish Sisodia after exit polls predict AAP sweep, party set to win 55-68 seats

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Exit Poll Results LATEST Updates: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was quoted by India Today as saying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will get a "majority government", after most exit polls predicted a sweep for the incumbent party in Delhi. "Confident of a majority government," he said.

The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to get 56 percent vote share in the Delhi Assembly polls, the India Today Axis My India exit poll predicted on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, the exit poll said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to receive 35 percent vote share and the Congress is likely to lag behind at 5 percent.

Here is the overall picture of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. All pollster have unanimously predicted a cleansweep for AAP, while an absolute wipeout for Congress. The BJP's tally is varying between 2 to 23.

Times Now–IPSOS Opinion Poll indicates that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has a clear edge in Delhi, with Arvind Kejriwal set to become chief minister again. The pollster said that the AAP will have a comfortable majority with 44 seats.

The first numbers have started coming in as the clock struck 6.30. India Today-My Axis India has divided the polls district wise and they have predicted that West Delhi has predominantly voted for the Aam Aadmi Party. The pollster says that the AAP will win 9 of the 10 seats, while the BJP may win 1. The Congress, according to the pollster is unlikely to open its account.

As the campaign in Delhi comes to end, Delhi residents are eagerly awaiting the final outcome to the long-drawn acrimonious electoral battle. However, the results for the 8 February election will not be out until 11 February (Tuesday) when Election Commission appointed officials will count the votes in a tightly guarded exercise, across all the 70 Assembly constituencies. However, in the meantime, exit poll surveys do provide a rough idea of the voting trend before the final results are out.

Exit polls to 70 Assembly constituencies in the National Capital will be announced on Saturday (8 February) after 6.30 pm. This is because the Election Commission mandates all media houses and pollsters to hold back the survey data and their extrapolations until such time that the last vote has been cast. This is done to ensure that the predicted trends do not influence voter behaviour in any way. Many pollsters, including Chanakya, IPSOS and Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat polls, are expected to publish the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 exit poll as soon as the voting ends.

The Election Commission had issued a notification restricting media to conduct or publish any exit poll during Assembly elections in Delhi on 8 February. The ban will be on polling day between 8 am to 6.30 pm, the commission said.

In a detailed statement, the Election Commission said: "Election Commission of India, in exercise of the powers under sub-section (1) of Section 126 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 has notified the period between 8 am and 6.30 pm on 8 February 2020 (Saturday) as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicizing the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner shall be prohibited in the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi, 2020."

Further, under Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours, the EC said.

Delhi, or the National Capital Territory (NCT) of India, is a large metropolitan area in India. Delhi is the fifth most populous city in the world and the largest city in India area-wise. Delhi has an estimated 2016 population of 18.6 million.

The NCT and its urban area are granted the special status of National Capital Region, and this NCR includes neighbouring cities of Baghpat, Alwar, Sonepat, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Greater Noida, Noida, and nearby towns. The NCR has an estimated population of 24 million, exceeding the Delhi population of 17.8 million in 2014.

Delhi has a rapidly growing population, which was nearly 16.7 million in 2011.

