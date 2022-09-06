Addressing the media alongside Yechury, Kumar said, 'We have discussed that if the Left parties, regional parties in different states, and the Congress come together then it will be a huge matter.'

New Delhi: A day after he met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday landed at the door of CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury in a bid to unite the Opposition to unseat the saffron party from power at the Centre.

Emerging out of the meeting with Yechury, Kumar reiterated he had no prime ministerial ambitions.

“I am not even the claimant, I don’t even desire it,” said the Bihar chief minister.

He said in the meeting we discussed that if Opposition parties can unite it will be a step in the right direction.

“We have discussed that if the Left parties, regional parties in different states, and the Congress come together then it will be a huge matter,” he said

We have discussed that if the Left parties, regional parties in different states, and Congress come together then it will be a huge matter: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addresses the media, with CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, in Delhi

Welcoming Kumar to his office, Yechury said that coming together of the Opposition parties is a positive sign for the national politics.

“We welcome that he (Nitish Kumar) came to this office once again. This is a positive sign for the politics in the country. Opposition parties have to save the country and Constitution, together,” added Yechury.

We welcome that he (Nitish Kumar) came to this office once again. This is a positive sign for the politics in the country. Opposition parties have to save the country & Constitution, together: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury addresses the media, with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, in Delhi

After meeting Yechury, Kumar is scheduled to visit CPI headquarters where he will hold talks with general secretary D Raja.

Kumar will also meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal later in the day followed by a meeting with former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP last month, on Monday met Rahul Gandhi and the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the current political situation in the country and ways to ensure Opposition unity.

Kumar also met Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Kumaraswamy at the latter’s residence.

The meeting between Gandhi and Kumar at the former Congress chief’s residence lasted almost an hour. Kumar was accompanied by Bihar Water Resources Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha.

This is the first meeting between Gandhi and Kumar since the latter walked out of the NDA in Bihar and formed a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government with RJD, Congress and outside support of the Left.

