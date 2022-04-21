No soft corner for JD(S), says Basavaraj Bommai
Earlier, HD Kumaraswamy said that his party would fight both Congress and BJP and that he does not have a soft corner for the BJP
Tumakuru: In reply to former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's recent statement, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday clarified that he has "no soft corner" towards Janata Dal (Secular).
Bommai's statement came as a reaction to Kumaraswamy's recent statement. Earlier, Kumaraswamy said that his party would fight both Congress and BJP and that he does not have a soft corner for BJP.
"JD(S) is a political party just like BJP. They are in politics just like us. It is not correct to say that we have a soft corner towards JD(S)," Bommai said.
Reacting to the call he received from former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, he said, "Deve Gowda is our senior. He called me and asked when I would be returning to Bengaluru. He wanted me to call him on my return to Bengaluru," Bommai said.
