No need of floor test now as Uddhav Thackeray resigns, Maharashtra Assembly special session stands cancelled

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is now expected to invite Leader of Opposition (LoP) BJP's Devendra Fadanavis for the formation of the new government in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat on Thursday informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor's orders, "there's no need for a floor test now, so today's special session will not be convened."

On Wednesday morning, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had ordered to conduct a special session of the Assembly on 30 June at 11 am "with the only agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister."

Uddhav Thackeray was supposed to prove his majority in the House during the floor test but he resigned from the post of Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday night, making floor test no longer necessary.

The Maharashtra Governor is now expected to invite Leader of Opposition (LoP) BJP's Devendra Fadanavis for the formation of the new government in the state. Fadnavis is expected to return for his third term as the chief minister of Maharashtra, while Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde is likely to be the deputy chief minister, a report by ToI said.

Fadnavis said that his party is in the process of staking claim for the formation of government in Maharashtra. "It may take another two-to-three days to complete the formalities," the report quoted him as saying.

Maharashtra Assembly has 287 members – the total strength of 288 dropped after the death of a Sena MLA last month – the BJP has 106 MLAs. The MVA strength before the revolt in the Sena was 152 – Sena (55), NCP (53), Congress (44). Smaller parties and Independents, the Others, account for the remaining 29.

If the BJP has to form the government in Maharashtra, it will have to win support of 144 MLAs. The party has 106 members and it will require additional 38 lawmakers to reach the half-way mark.

It is worth mentioning that the Eknath Shinde-led faction has about 39 MLAs.

