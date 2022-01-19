No MVA in Goa as Shiv Sena-NCP stitch up alliance; Congress blames 'unreasonable demands'

Congress party sources said that both NCP and Shiv Sena made unreasonable demands following which the talks failed

Panaji: Talks with Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party for an alliance with Congress for the upcoming Goa assembly elections failed due to their unreasonable demands, Congress sources said on Wednesday.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi (the trio of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra) cannot be formed in Goa and NCP and Shiv Sena both hold Congress responsible for the failed talks," sources said today.

However, Congress party sources said that both NCP and Shiv Sena made unreasonable demands following which the talks failed.

"Both NCP and Shiv Sena were demanding a certain seat share which the party cannot afford," sources said.

Congress is currently only in alliance with Goa Forward Party.

An important functionary of Goa Congress told ANI on the condition of anonymity, "NCP feels that it has lost its hold in the state as NCP's lone Goa MLA Churchill Alemao went to TMC. NCP tried to negotiate with us. Shiv Sena has a hold in North Goa but the seat-sharing formula couldn't be formed with them."

"Alliances differ from state to state. We are in an alliance in Maharashtra but not in Goa due to differences in strategy. NCP and Shiv Sena want to support Utpal Parrikar, son of the late BJP leader and former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Reports suggest that he is likely to contest as an independent candidate from Panaji. But, Congress may fight the election on the seat," sources said.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also claimed that they offered an alliance with but Congress rejected it.

Congress has announced candidates on 25 seats out of 40 seats for the assembly elections.

The polls will be held on 14 February and counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.