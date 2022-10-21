Patna: Prashant Kishor “speaks for his own publicity,” said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the political strategist claimed that Kumar is in touch with the BJP and that he may go for a tie-up with the party even after dumping it earlier this year.

“Kindly don’t ask me about him. He keeps talking. He speaks for his own publicity and can say whatever he wants, we don’t care. There was a time when I respected him… I don’t know what’s on his mind now,” the Bihar CM told reporters on Friday.

“He’s younger. Those whom I respected have misbehaved with me, you all know that!” Kumar added.

#WATCH | “…He speaks for his own publicity & can speak whatever he wants, we don’t care. He’s young. There was a time when I respected him…those whom I respected had disrespected me: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor’s remark that he’s in touch with BJP pic.twitter.com/ZPdmQUDSkr — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

Prashant Kishor's big claim: Nitish Kumar had kept a line open with BJP

On Wednesday, Kishor, who is on a padyatra in Bihar, was quoted by news agency PTI saying, "People who are thinking that Nitish Kumar is actively building a national alliance against the BJP will be surprised to know that he has kept a line open with the BJP."

Kishor further said that people must keep in mind that whenever such circumstances arise, Nitish Kumar "can go back to the BJP and work with it".

"He (Kumar) has been affected by his age and has turned delusional. He has been politically isolated as he is surrounded by people who he himself does not trust. And it is because of this nervousness he speaks other than what he means," Kishor had said.

Kishor also said many are thinking that Kumar, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is working towards a grand opposition alliance against the BJP ahead of the 2024 national election which "is not very credible". He went on to claim that of the 17 years that Nitish Kumar has been the chief minister, he has had the BJP's support for 14 years.

Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar once shared a close bond

Both Kumar and Kishor shared close ties till January 2020 before the Janata Dal (United), or JD(U) leader sacked the latter for "acting against the party's decisions".

Kishor made his debut in politics as national vice president of Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.