Nitish Kumar does everything just to be in power: BJP attacks JD(U) leader for forging alliance with RJD, Congress

Union Minister and Bihar BJP MP Nityanand Rai said by going with the RJD and Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar has betrayed the people and mandate of the state

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed Nitish Kumar for breaking the alliance and forging a coalition with RJD and the Congress. Union Minister Nityanand Rai claimed that Nitish Kumar does everything just to be in power.

Rai further said that by forging alliance with RJD and Tejashwi Yadav, Kumar has betrayed the people and the mandate of Bihar to the ideologies of Lohia-JP George.

"Going with RJD and Tejashwi Yadav is a betrayal to the people and mandate of Bihar, to the ideologies of Lohia-JP-George. Going with Congress-RJD proves that Nitish Kumar does everything just to be in power," Union Minister of State for Home and BJP MP from Bihar, Nityanand Rai said.

Rai further said that JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar by forging alliance with RJD and the Congress has betrayed the blood of youth who sacrificed their lives in the 1974 agitation (Bihar movement). "What does it mean to compromise with 15-year-long terror and anarchy?," Rai.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad said the people of the state will give befitting reply to Nitish Kumar for his decision to split with the BJP to "act on his own personal ambitions"

He said, "2017 Nitish Kumar said RJD trying to break JD(U). Yesterday (Tuesday), he said BJP trying to break his party. His decision to split from BJP was well-thought out. If a leader acts as per his own personal ambitions, Bihar will give a befitting reply."

Giving rest to political turmoil in Bihar, Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of NDA's Chief Minister in Bihar and also severed alliance with the BJP. He soon announced a Grand Alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, and four smaller regional parties.

Kumar is all set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav will be his deputy.

Nitish Kumar and his stints as Bihar CM

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar first took oath as chief minister of Bihar in 2000, when he headed an NDA government that lasted barely a week.

The 71-year-old JD(U) returned to the post in 2005 and this time with his coalition having won an absolute majority in the Bihar Assembly polls.

Fiver years from then, the NDA won with a thumping majority under Kumar's leadership in the assembly polls. However, in 2014, he stepped down owning moral responsibility for the drubbing of JD(U) in the Lok Sabha polls.

In 2015, Kumar was back as chief minister, his fourth stint, with the Grand Alliance then comprising the JD(U), RJD and Congress winning a comfortable majority. He resigned in July 2017, citing irreconcilable differences with the RJD, and got sworn in again less than 24 hours later, when he formed a new government with the BJP.

In November 2020, Kumar was sworn in for the seventh time when the NDA retained power, though his own party saw a major fall in its tally for which it blamed a conspiracy by the BJP.

With inputs from agencies

