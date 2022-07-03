Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP: Amit Shat at party's national executive meet

The home minister claimed that the Congress has become a party of family, with many of its members fighting for democracy within the party

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of his party and India will become a "vishwa guru" (world leader), PTI reported.

While proposing the political resolution at the BJP national executive meeting here, Shah said "dynastic politics, casteism and politics of appeasement" were the "greatest sins" and the reason behind the country's sufferings over the years.

PTI reported, briefing reporters on his speech, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Shah cited the BJP's win in a series of polls to assert that it underlined people's approval of the party's "politics of development and performance" and called for ending the politics of family rule, casteism and appeasement.

The home minister said the BJP will end family rule in states like Telangana and West Bengal and also come to power in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha among other states which have so far remained out of the saffron party's power march since it formed government at the Centre in 2014.

There was a "collective hope and finding" at the meeting that the BJP's next round of growth will come from south India, Sarma added.

At the meeting, Shah also hailed as "historic" the recent Supreme Court verdict, dismissing a plea of Zakia Jafri, the wife of slain MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit to 64 people, including then chief minister Narendra Modi, in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, PTI said.

The court had also come down hard on petitioners.

The BJP leader said Modi maintained silence while facing SIT probe over his alleged role in the riots and kept his faith in the Constitution.

As per PTI, he then took a swipe at the Congress for allegedly trying to spread anarchy after its leader Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

Modi never did the kind of "drama", Sarma said in a dig at Gandhi.

In his speech, Shah said Modi digested all the poison thrown at him like Lord Shiva.

The home minister claimed that the Congress has become a party of family, with many of its members fighting for democracy within the party, PTI said.

The Gandhi family is not letting internal organisational elections happen because it fears losing its control of the party, he said.

The opposition is disjointed and has been opposing everything good the government does, he added.

According to ANI, Shah, who made several moves to resolve the long-pending issues of the Northeastern states, on Sunday said that the BJP has found a “permanent address” in the region.

He also said that the region will have no more problems in the coming times and that all its issues will be solved by 2024.

The Home Minister made the remarks while speaking at the BJP national executive meeting during his address on the political resolution, ANI reported.

