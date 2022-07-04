NCP's Ajit Pawar appointed as Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

Maharashtra Assembly's Principal Secretary on Monday informed that NCP Legislative party leader Jayant Patil had proposed Pawar's name for LoP which was approved by the Assembly

Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Ajit Pawar succeeds BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as deputy chief minister of Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on 30 June.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that Ajit Pawar will take over as LoP in the Maharashtra Assembly. He added that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has emerged as the single largest opposition party in the 288-member House.

In his maiden speech in the Maharashtra Assembly as the state's chief minister, Eknath Shinde, described Ajit Pawar as a mature politician and administrator.

Shinde today won the floor test, getting support of 164 MLAs , while 99 voted against.

Addressing the Assembly, Shinde said he had been suppressed for a long time and the rebellion was a fallout of the unfair treatment meted out to him.

"The happenings of today didn't happen in just one day," Shinde said in his victory speech after his led government won the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly.

Last month, dissident Shiv Sena lawmakers, under the leadership of Shinde, united, leading to the collapse of the two-and-a-half-year old Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra.

