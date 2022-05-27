Navneet Rana's harassment complaint: Parliamentary Privileges Committee summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary, DGP
The Rana couple was arrested on 23 April from their Mumbai residence after announcing that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Bandra
New Delhi: Acting on the complaint of illegal arrest and harassment by Amravati MP Navneet Rana, the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday summoned Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava to appear before them on 15 June for oral evidence.
The committee has also summoned Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and Superintendent of Women District Prison, Byculla (Mumbai) Yashwant Bhanudas to appear before them on 15 June. The Amravati MP had written to the Parliament's Privileges and Ethics Committee on charges of breach of privilege and had alleged illegal arrest and inhuman treatment faced by her at Khar police station.
On 23 May, Navneet appeared before the Parliamentary Privilege Committee over her allegation of "patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out to her at Khar Police Station, Mumbai"
The Rana couple was arrested on 23 April from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.
They were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.
