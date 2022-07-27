National Herald case: After facing 70 questions, Sonia Gandhi appears again before ED for third day of quizzing

The questioning session in money laundering case related to National Herald newspaper began around 11:15 am by a team of investigators that includes the main probe officer and a person who takes down statements dictated by Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrived at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office for the third round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. During the first two summons, she faced close to 70 questions.

The questioning session on Wednesday began around 11:15 am by a team of investigators that includes the main probe officer and a person who takes down statements dictated by Sonia Gandhi on a computer.

Sonia was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the ED office. A report by NDTV quoted its source in ED saying that the Congress interim president questioning on money laundering allegation is likely to end today.

So far, Sonia has been probed for eight hours. ED officials said that she was "quick" in answering questions.

On Tuesday, which was second day of questioning, Sonia reached the ED office post 11 am and left a little before 7 pm. During the probe yesterday, the Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli was asked about the functioning and running of the newspaper, the role of its various office bearers, and her and Rahul Gandhi's involvement in the affairs of the National Herald and Young Indian.

On Tuesday, Sonia's response was sought to around 30 questions regarding her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

During the first day of questioning on 21 July, Sonia was questioned for over two hours during which she replied to around 28 questions put forth by the agency.

Statement of the 75-year-old Congress leader was recorded for verification. The ED will match her statement with that of her son Rahul Gandhi as both are majority stakeholders in Young Indian.

Last month, the probe agency questioned Rahul in sessions that clocked over 50 hours over five days.

The move to question the Gandhis was initiated after the ED late last year registered a fresh case under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

This was after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian based on a private criminal complaint by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders in Young Indian. Like her son, the Congress president too has 38 per cent shareholding.

Swamy had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.

In February last year, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Gandhis seeking their response to Swamy's plea.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were questioned by the ED in the case in April.

The Congress has maintained there has been no wrongdoing and Young Indian is a "not-for-profit" company established under section 25 of the Companies Act and hence there can be no question of money laundering.

It is understood that Rahul Gandhi, during his deposition before the ED, stuck to the position that there was no personal acquisition of assets by himself or his family.

According to the ED, assets worth about Rs 800 crore are "owned" by the AJL and the agency wants to know from the Gandhis how a not-for-profit company like Young Indian was undertaking commercial activities of renting out its land and building assets.

