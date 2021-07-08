Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet: Here’s the full list of portfolios and who got which ministry
Mansukh Mandaviya will replace Harsh Vardhan as the new Union health minister while Jyotiraditya Scindia has been handed the Civil Aviation ministry
As many as 43 leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, and Sarbananda Sonowal were sworn in as Cabinet ministers on Wednesday evening. This is the first reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet since he assumed office for a second term in May 2019.
On Wednesday night, the Centre announced the portfolios to the newly inducted ministers
In a major reshuffle, Union Cabinet Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will replace Harsh Vardhan as the new Union health minister of the country. Jyotiraditya Scindia has been handed the Civil Aviation ministry, while Ashwini Vaishnaw will handle railways and information and technology ministry.
On the other hand, as many as 12 ministers including health minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar were dropped from the Cabinet.
Fifteen Cabinet ministers and 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in at a ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Some ministers of state, including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala, Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, RK Singh and Kiran Rijiju, were promoted to the rank of Cabinet ministers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has boosted the representation of backward castes, Dalits, tribals and women in his new Council of Ministers in a big shake-up of his government with a focus on politically crucial states, including the all-important Uttar Pradesh.
Through the exercise on Wednesday, he has also sought to boost governance quotient by bringing in a mix of young and experienced faces to his Cabinet as well as Council of Ministers.
Here's the full list of ministers in the new Union Cabinet and their respective portfolios:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Portfolios: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space
Narendra Damodardas Modi is the 14th and current prime minister of India. In 2014, he led his party to victory in elections to the Lok Sabha, after which he was sworn in as Prime Minister of India. Prior to that he had served (2001–14) as chief minister of Gujarat.
Cabinet ministers
Rajnath Singh
Portfolio: Minister of Defence
Singh is currently serving as the Defence Minister of India. He is the former President of the BJP. He has previously served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and as a Cabinet Minister in the Vajpayee Government. He was the Home Minister in the First Modi Ministry.
Amit Shah
Portfolios: Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
The current Union home minister of India, Shah has served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2014 to 2020. He was elected to the Lower House of the Parliament, Lok Sabha, in the 2019 Indian general elections from Gandhinagar.
Nitin Gadkari
Portfolios: Minister of Road Transport and Highways
He is the current Minister for Road Transport & Highways and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He is also known for his work as the Public Works Department Minister of the State of Maharashtra, where, under his leadership, a series of roads, highways and flyovers across the state were constructed – including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, India's first six-lane concrete, high-speed expressway.
Nirmala Sitharaman
Portfolios: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
She is the current Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India. She is a member of the Rajya Sabha and formerly served as the Defence Minister of India, thereby becoming India's second female defence minister and also the second female finance minister after Indira Gandhi and first full-time female Finance Minister.
Narendra Singh Tomar
Portfolio: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Previously he was the Minister of Mines and Minister of Parliamentary Affair in the Government of India. He was also a member of the Fifteenth Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2013 from Morena and Sixteenth Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019 from Gwalior. In 2019, he changed his constituency and was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Morena.
S Jaishankar
Portfolio: Minister of External Affairs
Jainshankar is the current Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India since 31 May 2019. He is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha since 5 July 2019, representing Gujarat.
Arjun Munda
Portfolio: Minister of Tribal Affairs
He is the current Minister of Tribal Affairs in the Second Modi ministry. He was also a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand.
Smriti Zubin Irani
Portfolio: Minister of Women and Child Development
Former model, television actress, and producer. A prominent leader within the BJP, she is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, representing Amethi. In the 2019 Indian general election, she defeated Rahul Gandhi to win the seat.
Dharmendra Pradhan
Portfolio: Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Rajya Sabha MP Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been handling the petroleum ministry till now in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, will now handle the education portfolio. Pradhan has been longest serving Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in India. He is also known as the “Ujjwala Man".
Hardeep Singh Puri
Portfolio: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
A career diplomat-turned-politician, Puri was elected unopposed in a bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh in 2018 after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Manohar Parrikar (who quit as defence minister after becoming the Goa chief minister). He is one of the seven ministers who have been promoted to the Cabinet rank as part of the current expansion exercise.
Bhupender Yadav
Portfolio: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment
Considered a close aide of Home Minister Amit Shah, Bhupender Yadav's induction seems to be a reward for his steady performance at the organisational level. The Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan is credited for strategising many wins for the BJP, including the Assembly elections of Rajasthan (2013), Gujarat (2017) and Uttar Pradesh (2017).
Virendra Kumar Khatik
Portfolio: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
A seven-time parliamentarian, Virendra Kumar Khatik's induction is the Modi government's effort to improve the representation of the often-neglected Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh in the government. Khatik also belongs to the Dalit community and has long ties with the BJP and RSS.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Portfolio: Minister of Minority Affairs
He became Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs on 26 May 2014 in first Narendra Modi ministry. After the resignation of Najma Heptulla on 12 July 2016, he got independent charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
Shandilya Giriraj Singh
Portfolio: Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
He is the current Cabinet Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries. Singh is a Member of Parliament from the Begusarai parliamentary constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha, and formerly served as Minister of Cooperative, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Resource Development in the Government of Bihar.
Sarbananda Sonowal
Portfolio: Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH
The former Assam chief minister's return to New Delhi power corridors was a political masterstroke on two counts: on the one hand, it rewarded Sonowal for his proverbial 'sacrifice' in stepping aside as the chief minister of Assam, on the other hand, it allowed the BJP to pass the state's reins to Himanta Biswa Sarma whose popularity made him an obvious choice for the CM's post.
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Portfolio: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
In 2019, Mandaviya took charge of the Shipping Ministry Friday as Minister of State (Independent Charge). Mandaviya, who hails from Bhavnagar district in Gujarat, is a businessman, agriculturist, political and social worker.
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Portfolio: Minister of Heavy Industries
Mahendra Nath Pandey is an Indian politician who served as the Minister of Education of India. He currently serving as the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of Indpaia and Member of Lok Sabha for Chandauli since 2014.
Pralhad Joshi
Portfolio: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
He is the current Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs of India, since 30 May 2019 and Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, since from 2004, representing the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency.
Piyush Goyal
Portfolio: Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles
Piyush Goyal is the current minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution. He was earlier the Minister of Railways and Coal (2017-19). He has also held additional charge of the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs twice in 2018 and 2019.
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Portfolio: Minister of Civil Aviation
Credited with re-acquiring a lost state for the Bharatiya Janata Party through his rebellion, Scindia has now reaped the rewards of switching over to the saffron party by being appointed a Union minister. Scindia, who joined politics in 2002 after the demise of his father and Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia, bid adieu to his long-time party in March 2020.
Kiren Rijiju
Portfolio: Minister of Law and Justice
The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, who one of the BJP's faces in the North East, previously served as Minister of State for Home Affairs.
Anurag Thakur
Portfolio: Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
The son of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, the 46-year-old has been elected to Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur constituency four times since 2008.
Parshottam Rupala
Portfolio: Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
The 66-year-old is currently the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. He has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2016.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Portfolio: Minister of Jal Shakti
He is currently serving as Union Cabinet Minister in Ministry of Jal Shakti. He is a member of parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing Jodhpur in the Lok Sabha.
Ashwini Vaishnav
Portfolio: Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
The 51-year-old has worn many hats: bureaucrat, MBA, techie, politician and now minister. The 1994-batch IAS Officer from Odisha cadre, Vaishnaw rose to prominence through his meticulous service when the state was hit by a super cyclone in 1999.
G Kishan Reddy
Portfolio: Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
The 61-year-old is Minister of State for Home Affairs. He was elected as a Member of Parliament to 17th Lok Sabha, in 2019, from Secunderabad Constituency, Telangana.
Narayan Rane
Portfolio: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Having spent the better part of his political career in the Shiv Sena, Narayan Rane has come a long way, leaving two parties and forming his own outfit for a while, before joining hands with the BJP and becoming a Union minister.
Ramchandra Pratap Singh - JD(U)
Portfolio: Minister of Steel
The 63-year-old is the party's national president and a member of the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. Hailing from Nalanda district and belonging to the Kurmi caste, is often known as RCP.
Pashupati Nath Paras - LJP
Portfolio: Minister of Food Processing Industries
The brother of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, the Lok Janshakti Party MP recently staged a political coup and deposed nephew Chirag Paswan to become the party chief.
Ministers of State
|Sr No
|Name of minister
|Portfolios alloted
|1
|Shri Shripad Yesso Naik
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
|2
|Shri Faggansingh Kulaste
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
|3
|Shri Prahalad Singh Patel
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
|4
|Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
|5
|Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
|6
|General (Retd.) V. K. Singh
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
|7
|Shri Krishan Pal
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
|8
|Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
|9
|Shri Ramdas Athawale
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|10
|Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
|11
|Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
|12
|Shri Nityanand Rai
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
|13
|Shri Pankaj Chaowdhary
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
|14
|Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
|15
|Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
|16
|Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|17
|Sushri Shobha Karandlaje
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|18
|Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|19
|Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
|20
|Shri V. Muraleedharan
|Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
|21
|Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi
|Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
|22
|Shri Som Parkash
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
|23
|Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
|24
|Shri Rameswar Teli
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
|25
|Shri Kailash Choudhary
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|26
|Smt. Annpurna Devi
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
|27
|Shri A. Narayanaswamy
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|28
|Shri Kaushal Kishore
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
|29
|Shri Ajay Bhatt
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
|30
|Shri B. L. Verma
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
|31
|Shri Ajay Kumar
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
|32
|Shri Devusinh Chauhan
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
|33
|Shri Bhagwanth Khuba
|Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
|34
|Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
|35
|Sushri Pratima Bhoumik
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|36
|Dr. Subhas Sarkar
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
|37
|Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
|38
|Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
|Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
|39
|Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
|40
|Bishweswar Tudu
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
|41
|Shri Shantanu Thakur
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
|42
|Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH
|43
|John Barla
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
|44
|Dr. L. Murugan
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
|45
|Nisith Pramanik
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
|46
|Rao Inderjit Singh
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
|47
|Dr. Jitendra Singh
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;
Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and
Minister of State in the Department of Space
