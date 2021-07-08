Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet: Here’s the full list of portfolios and who got which ministry

Mansukh Mandaviya will replace Harsh Vardhan as the new Union health minister while Jyotiraditya Scindia has been handed the Civil Aviation ministry

As many as 43 leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, and Sarbananda Sonowal were sworn in as Cabinet ministers on Wednesday evening. This is the first reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet since he assumed office for a second term in May 2019.

On Wednesday night, the Centre announced the portfolios to the newly inducted ministers

In a major reshuffle, Union Cabinet Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will replace Harsh Vardhan as the new Union health minister of the country. Jyotiraditya Scindia has been handed the Civil Aviation ministry, while Ashwini Vaishnaw will handle railways and information and technology ministry.

On the other hand, as many as 12 ministers including health minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar were dropped from the Cabinet.

Fifteen Cabinet ministers and 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in at a ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Some ministers of state, including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala, Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, RK Singh and Kiran Rijiju, were promoted to the rank of Cabinet ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has boosted the representation of backward castes, Dalits, tribals and women in his new Council of Ministers in a big shake-up of his government with a focus on politically crucial states, including the all-important Uttar Pradesh.

Through the exercise on Wednesday, he has also sought to boost governance quotient by bringing in a mix of young and experienced faces to his Cabinet as well as Council of Ministers.

Here's the full list of ministers in the new Union Cabinet and their respective portfolios:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Portfolios: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space



Narendra Damodardas Modi is the 14th and current prime minister of India. In 2014, he led his party to victory in elections to the Lok Sabha, after which he was sworn in as Prime Minister of India. Prior to that he had served (2001–14) as chief minister of Gujarat.

Cabinet ministers

Rajnath Singh

Portfolio: Minister of Defence

Singh is currently serving as the Defence Minister of India. He is the former President of the BJP. He has previously served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and as a Cabinet Minister in the Vajpayee Government. He was the Home Minister in the First Modi Ministry.

Amit Shah

Portfolios: Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

The current Union home minister of India, Shah has served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2014 to 2020. He was elected to the Lower House of the Parliament, Lok Sabha, in the 2019 Indian general elections from Gandhinagar.

Nitin Gadkari

Portfolios: Minister of Road Transport and Highways

He is the current Minister for Road Transport & Highways and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He is also known for his work as the Public Works Department Minister of the State of Maharashtra, where, under his leadership, a series of roads, highways and flyovers across the state were constructed – including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, India's first six-lane concrete, high-speed expressway.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Portfolios: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

She is the current Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India. She is a member of the Rajya Sabha and formerly served as the Defence Minister of India, thereby becoming India's second female defence minister and also the second female finance minister after Indira Gandhi and first full-time female Finance Minister.

Narendra Singh Tomar

Portfolio: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Previously he was the Minister of Mines and Minister of Parliamentary Affair in the Government of India. He was also a member of the Fifteenth Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2013 from Morena and Sixteenth Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019 from Gwalior. In 2019, he changed his constituency and was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Morena.

S Jaishankar

Portfolio: Minister of External Affairs

Jainshankar is the current Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India since 31 May 2019. He is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha since 5 July 2019, representing Gujarat.

Arjun Munda

Portfolio: Minister of Tribal Affairs

He is the current Minister of Tribal Affairs in the Second Modi ministry. He was also a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Smriti Zubin Irani

Portfolio: Minister of Women and Child Development

Former model, television actress, and producer. A prominent leader within the BJP, she is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, representing Amethi. In the 2019 Indian general election, she defeated Rahul Gandhi to win the seat.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Portfolio: Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Rajya Sabha MP Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been handling the petroleum ministry till now in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, will now handle the education portfolio. Pradhan has been longest serving Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in India. He is also known as the “Ujjwala Man".

Hardeep Singh Puri

Portfolio: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

A career diplomat-turned-politician, Puri was elected unopposed in a bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh in 2018 after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Manohar Parrikar (who quit as defence minister after becoming the Goa chief minister). He is one of the seven ministers who have been promoted to the Cabinet rank as part of the current expansion exercise.

Bhupender Yadav

Portfolio: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment

Considered a close aide of Home Minister Amit Shah, Bhupender Yadav's induction seems to be a reward for his steady performance at the organisational level. The Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan is credited for strategising many wins for the BJP, including the Assembly elections of Rajasthan (2013), Gujarat (2017) and Uttar Pradesh (2017).

Virendra Kumar Khatik

Portfolio: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

A seven-time parliamentarian, Virendra Kumar Khatik's induction is the Modi government's effort to improve the representation of the often-neglected Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh in the government. Khatik also belongs to the Dalit community and has long ties with the BJP and RSS.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Portfolio: Minister of Minority Affairs

He became Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs on 26 May 2014 in first Narendra Modi ministry. After the resignation of Najma Heptulla on 12 July 2016, he got independent charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Shandilya Giriraj Singh

Portfolio: Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj

He is the current Cabinet Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries. Singh is a Member of Parliament from the Begusarai parliamentary constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha, and formerly served as Minister of Cooperative, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Resource Development in the Government of Bihar.

Sarbananda Sonowal

Portfolio: Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH

The former Assam chief minister's return to New Delhi power corridors was a political masterstroke on two counts: on the one hand, it rewarded Sonowal for his proverbial 'sacrifice' in stepping aside as the chief minister of Assam, on the other hand, it allowed the BJP to pass the state's reins to Himanta Biswa Sarma whose popularity made him an obvious choice for the CM's post.

Mansukh L Mandaviya

Portfolio: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

In 2019, Mandaviya took charge of the Shipping Ministry Friday as Minister of State (Independent Charge). Mandaviya, who hails from Bhavnagar district in Gujarat, is a businessman, agriculturist, political and social worker.

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Portfolio: Minister of Heavy Industries

Mahendra Nath Pandey is an Indian politician who served as the Minister of Education of India. He currently serving as the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of Indpaia and Member of Lok Sabha for Chandauli since 2014.

Pralhad Joshi

Portfolio: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines

He is the current Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs of India, since 30 May 2019 and Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, since from 2004, representing the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency.

Piyush Goyal

Portfolio: Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles



Piyush Goyal is the current minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution. He was earlier the Minister of Railways and Coal (2017-19). He has also held additional charge of the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs twice in 2018 and 2019.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Portfolio: Minister of Civil Aviation

Credited with re-acquiring a lost state for the Bharatiya Janata Party through his rebellion, Scindia has now reaped the rewards of switching over to the saffron party by being appointed a Union minister. Scindia, who joined politics in 2002 after the demise of his father and Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia, bid adieu to his long-time party in March 2020.

Kiren Rijiju

Portfolio: Minister of Law and Justice

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, who one of the BJP's faces in the North East, previously served as Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Anurag Thakur

Portfolio: Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

The son of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, the 46-year-old has been elected to Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur constituency four times since 2008.

Parshottam Rupala

Portfolio: Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

The 66-year-old is currently the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. He has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2016.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Portfolio: Minister of Jal Shakti

He is currently serving as Union Cabinet Minister in Ministry of Jal Shakti. He is a member of parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing Jodhpur in the Lok Sabha.

Ashwini Vaishnav

Portfolio: Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

The 51-year-old has worn many hats: bureaucrat, MBA, techie, politician and now minister. The 1994-batch IAS Officer from Odisha cadre, Vaishnaw rose to prominence through his meticulous service when the state was hit by a super cyclone in 1999.

G Kishan Reddy

Portfolio: Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

The 61-year-old is Minister of State for Home Affairs. He was elected as a Member of Parliament to 17th Lok Sabha, in 2019, from Secunderabad Constituency, Telangana.

Narayan Rane

Portfolio: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Having spent the better part of his political career in the Shiv Sena, Narayan Rane has come a long way, leaving two parties and forming his own outfit for a while, before joining hands with the BJP and becoming a Union minister.

Ramchandra Pratap Singh - JD(U)

Portfolio: Minister of Steel

The 63-year-old is the party's national president and a member of the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. Hailing from Nalanda district and belonging to the Kurmi caste, is often known as RCP.

Pashupati Nath Paras - LJP

Portfolio: Minister of Food Processing Industries

The brother of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, the Lok Janshakti Party MP recently staged a political coup and deposed nephew Chirag Paswan to become the party chief.

