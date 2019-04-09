Narendra Modi to News18: Congress admitted to its 'anyay' over 60 years with 'Ab Hoga Nyay' campaign slogan

In an exclusive interview to News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress' main slogan for the Lok Sabha election, 'Ab Hoga Nyay' indicated that the party had admitted that there was "anyay" (injustice) in the 60 years of their rule.

"Knowingly or unknowingly, Congress has admitted to 60 years of injustice when they were in power. When they talk about nyay, what about justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots? What about nyay for the victims of triple talaq? What about the farmers of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh who were promised loan waivers? You promised them justice in just 10 days. It has been 100 days now. When will they get justice?," the prime minister asked.

NYAY, or the Nyuntam Aay Yojana, is a minimum income support programme that Congress plans to implement if voted to power. The ambitious scheme is one of the key highlights in the Congress manifesto, promising Rs 72,000 per year (Rs 6,000 per month) to the poorest 20 percent families (five crore families) in India that live Below the Poverty Line.

Modi made the statements in an interview to Network18 Group editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi. During the interview, he also addressed Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati seeking Muslim votes, Congress promising to review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, the impact of the "Mahagathbandhan" in Uttar Pradesh, India-China relations, economic growth, demonetisation and why he thinks India would have achieved a lot more success a lot faster if Sardar Patel had been prime minister instead of Jawaharlal Nehru.

On the Congress promising "nyay" (justice), the prime minister also brought up the Bhopal gas tragedy, questioning how the Congress had "allowed the guilty to flee the country", as well as scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was "framed in a false case and put in jail" and dealt a blow to India's space program.

"You jailed innocent people in connection with the Samjhauta Express blast. They were in jail for so many years in a false case. They are asking for justice," Modi said, adding that the Congress had coined the term "Hindu terror" in the name of the Samjhauta case. "The nation's Hindus are asking for justice. They want to know why they were branded as terrorists.

Modi also accused the Grand Old Party of not giving PV Narasimha Rao, BR Ambedkar, Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel "a proper place in history".

"The call for 'nyay' is coming from every corner of this country. I don't believe they are capable of delivering justice," he remarked.

Modi also expressed confidence that "125 crore Indians will decide to grant victory to the BJP".

"We will form the government with a bigger mandate as compared to 2014. NDA allies will also increase their tally. The NDA's strength will rise in these elections. We will carry our governance agenda forward with the same selflessness and confidence with which we worked in these five years," he added.

