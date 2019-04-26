Narendra Modi to file nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency after prayers at Kashi Vishwanath today

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

All senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, National Democratic Alliance and North East Democratic Alliance are expected to be present in the city to mark the occasion. The prime minister is expected to begin his schedule with prayers at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

According to sources, BJP workers have been giving final touches to the itinerary of the day, which includes another road show in which Modi will proceed to file his nomination. He may also hold a media interaction.

On Thursday, Modi held a roadshow in Varanasi along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi BJP chiefs, Mahendra Nath Pandey and Manoj Tiwari.

The roadshow began after Modi paid tributes to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, at his statue outside Banaras Hindu University. The rally, stretching over six km, passed through Lanka and Madanpura areas of the city and end at the famed Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Before embarking on the roadshow, Modi had said that his scheduled programmes in "beloved Kashi" would give him an opportunity to interact with “sisters and brothers” of the town.

After bumper rallies in Darbhanga and Banda, I am heading to beloved Kashi. There are a series of programmes lined up, which would give me another excellent opportunity to interact with my sisters and brothers of Kashi. Har Har Mahadev! — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2019

Later in the evening, Modi also participated in the Ganga aarti on the banks of the holy river. After that, he held an interaction with intellectuals at Hotel De Paris.

Modi is contesting against Congress' Ajay Rai and Samajwadi Party leader Shalini Yadav. Congress on Thursday announced that it would field Rai as its candidate from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, putting to rest speculation regarding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting the general elections against Modi. This would be the second time that Modi and Rai will battle from the Varanasi seat.

Modi held similar roadshows in 2014, both before and after winning the constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha elections. Modi also hit the streets of Varanasi for campaigning during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Modi won from Varanasi by a margin of 3.37 lakh votes. Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and Rai were among the candidates from the seat. While Kejriwal came in the second place, Rai stood third in the vote tally.

Varanasi will go to polls on 19 May in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.