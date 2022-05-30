Narendra Modi-led government’s popularity at highest since start of pandemic
The approval ratings of PM Modi-led government rose to 67 per cent from 51 per cent last year and 62 per cent in 2020 when the pandemic started
At 67 per cent the approval ratings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have risen to the highest since the start of the pandemic, according to a report by Bloomberg. It is a sharp improvement from 51 per cent last year and 62 per cent in 2020 when the pandemic started.
The people surveyed, 64,000, said the government was better prepared to handle a third wave of COVID-19 infections and had effectively managed the economy.
According to the report, the survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed that 73 per cent said they were optimistic about their future and that of their families in India; 60 per cent of those surveyed said the government has been effective in improving communal harmony and more than 50 per cent said doing business in India has become easier.
The statics come at a time when the Modi-led Central government has completed eight year at the helm of the country. Over the last eight years, the Modi government has taken a variety of high-impact policies that have had a remarkable effect on triggering equitable, broad-based, sustained development in India.
Though the Indian economy is gripped by unprecedented inflation — official data shows the annual inflation rate in India increased to 6.95 per cent in March 2022, the highest since October of 2020 — the RBI has recently stated in its annual report for 2021-22 that the Indian economy is witnessing a recovery despite the multiple headwinds in the previous year.
With input from agencies
