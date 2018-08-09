Narendra Modi lauds Harivansh Narayan Singh's journalism, hopes new dy chairman will ensure 'harikripa' in Rajya Sabha

Congratulating the NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh for being elected as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman following a victory over the Congress' BK Hariprasad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the new deputy chairman's "talent of writing" as a journalist, and said Harivansh was a generous soul.

Mentioning how he would go out of his way to help the poor and needy, the prime minister said he hoped the new deputy chairman would bring these values to the House as well. Harivansh was also a favourite of former prime minister Chandra Shekharji, Modi said.

I congratulate Harivansh ji on behalf of the whole house. He has been blessed with the talent of writing. He was also a favourite of former PM Chandra Shekhar ji: PM Modi #RajyaSabhaDeputyChairman pic.twitter.com/jmySo2x6fI — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

Modi went on to say, "There were 'Hari's at both sides, but I hope that with Harivansh Narayan Singh's win, Rajya Sabha will have 'harikripa'."

Talking about the achievements of Harivansh Narayan Singh, Modi said that he is a learned man. "He has read a lot of books and has also written extensively," Modi said.

Speaking of Harivansh's benevolence, the prime minister said Harivansh Narayan Singh collected money for slain soldiers' families.

Meanwhile, Leader of the House Arun Jaitley said he is hopeful that under the leadership of the newly-elected deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the level of public discourse will be elevated manifold.

Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson on Thursday. The NDA candidate got 125 votes as against 105 polled by Opposition candidate, Congress' BK Hariprasad.