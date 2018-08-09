You are here:
RS deputy chairman election: Arun Jaitley likely to attend House today in his first appearance during Monsoon Session

New Delhi: Leader of the Rajya Sabha Arun Jaitley, who stepped aside as finance minister in May to undergo a kidney transplant, is likely to attend the House on Thursday to participate in the election for the deputy chairman's post, sources said.

File image of Arun Jaitley. PTI

This will be the Jaitley's first appearance in the Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session. "Jaitleyji will be present in the house on Thursday to participate in the voting," a source said.

Jaitley, 65, who stopped attending office at the beginning of April, underwent a renal transplant operation on 14 May. On that day the charge of his ministry was given to Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal on an interim basis.

Jaitley, a Rajya Sabha MP since 2000, was re-elected to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh in March.

Jaitley had undergone a bariatric surgery soon after the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014. The surgery was to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.


