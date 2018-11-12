Narendra Modi in Varanasi updates: Development of India and its people is everything for BJP-led govts, says PM

Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE updates: After inaugurating various development projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the gathering in Varanasi that the development of country and countrymen is everything for BJP-led governments.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who addressed the crowd before Modi, said, "I want to assure that 70 to 80 percent water in River Ganga will be clean by March 2019."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various projects related to the cleaning of the Ganga in Varanasi on Monday, an official said Sunday.

These include a Rs 254-crore 140-MLD (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant (STP), pumping stations at Chaukaghat (140 MLD), Phulwaraia (7.6 MLD) and Saraiya (3.7 MLD) worth Rs 34 crore, the official of the National Clean Ganga Mission (NMCG) said.

The projects also include construction of a relieving trunk sewer, rising mains and interceptor sewers along Varuna and Assi for 28 kilometres, with a cost of Rs 156 crore.

The NMCG has also sanctioned a project for sewage management of Ramnagar town at an estimated cost of Rs 73 crore. This includes interception and diversion of four drains of Ramnagar, 0.44 km of sewage conveyance lines and a 10-MLD STP, the official added.