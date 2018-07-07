Narendra Modi in Rajasthan: PM meets beneficiaries of govt schemes, lauds Vasundhara Raje for transforming state

The political battle in Rajasthan heated up on Saturday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering in the state. Modi, who arrived in Jaipur on Saturday, addressed a huge gathering of beneficiaries of government schemes, ferried especially to the state capital to attend the prime minister's rally at a cost of Rs seven crore.

Speaking at the event, Modi outlined the schemes of the Centre and the state government, pointed out his party's agenda in the state and came down heavily against the Congress, the BJP's principal opponent in the state polls. The prime minister's rally had all the elements to set the tone for BJP's official campaign for the Rajasthan Assembly election slated to take place later this year and the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Recounting the benefits of government schemes, Modi said,"Our aim is to ensure inclusive and all-round development of Rajasthan. All our schemes are formed keeping women, the marginalised, the poor and the backward section of the society. We not only announce such schemes but also follow through to see that you get the right benefit out of it. And likewise, we believe in course correction."

He also pulled up the previous governments for lacking the intent to work for the people. He urged the people to remember the state of Rajasthan when Vasundhara Raje took over power. "I am certain that you would not have forgotten the situation before the last four years. I am sure you remember the condition in which Vasundhara ji got the reigns of the state."

He said, "Please look at the way things use to move in the state four years ago. Then only you will understand how vikas has taken over the state since we came to power."

Targeting the Congress directly, Modi said, "Congress is like a 'bail gaadi' (bullock-cart) as many of its leaders are on bail."

The prime minister also launched the Smart City scheme during the rally, adding that providing shelter for all was the government's dream. He also told the gathering about the "record hike in minimum support prices" of crops such as millet and wheat.

Modi also criticised the previous governments for merely announcing schemes and laying down foundation stones. "In Rajasthan, the politicians were only competing to place foundation stones with their names on it. The situation of Barmer Refinery is known to every child in Rajasthan. Now under Vasundhara ji chize na latakti hain, na atakti hain, na bhatakti hain (Under our government, no project gets stuck, or derailed)."

Lauding Raje for her vision and for changing the work culture of the state, Modi said, "There are some people who will never appreciate good work done by us, be it by the Centre or by Vasundhara ji but everyone must see the happiness of the beneficiaries here."

Reeling off figures of prominent government schemes like Saubhagya Yojna, Ujjwala Yojna, Soil Health Card, Modi said, "Whether the government is at state or Centre, our agenda is driven only by vikas (development)." He said both the central and the state government will work in tandem to give the people holistic development.

Modi will also lay the foundation for 13 urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,100 crore during his one-day visit, reports said.

However, there was some controversy over the heavy expense incurred by the state government to make the prime minister's rally a success.

According to the Press Trust of India, the seven crore spent to bring around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries to attend the meeting, were largely taken from the funds for the schemes.

According to the All India Radio, the function hosted 50 thousand beneficiaries from Jaipur alone.

Apart from that, beneficiaries of many other schemes such as Bhamashah Health Yojana, Social Security Pension, Soil Security Scheme, Janani Suraksha scheme and Chief Minister Raj Shree scheme attended the rally.

Jaipur witnessed tight security on Saturday ahead of the prime minister's visit. Security drills were conducted to eliminate last-minute glitches. Two helipads were constructed at the SMS stadium in Jaipur.

With inputs from PTI