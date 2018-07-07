Narendra Modi arrives in Jaipur: PM to lay foundation for 13 projects, address 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of govt schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Jaipur on Saturday to address a huge gathering of beneficiaries of government schemes, according to several media reports. The prime minister's rally is said to be a precursor to the BJP's official campaign for the Rajasthan Assembly election slated to take place later this year and the upcoming 2019 General Election to Lok Sabha.

Modi is also expected to lay foundation for 13 urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,100 crore during his one-day visit, reports said.

According to the Press Trust of India, the Rajasthan government has spent over Rs 7 crore to bring around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries to attend the meeting. The money for this, the report claimed, will largely come from funds for the schemes. The administration expects a gathering of beneficiaries of 12 all schemes run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and in the state, where the party faces a crucial Assembly election later in 2018.

According to the All India Radio, the function expects to host 50 thousand beneficiaries from Jaipur alone. The state radio channel also said that the prime minister will launch the SmartCity scheme during the rally.

General Administration Department (GAD) joint secretary Rajeev Jain has given directions to all district collectors that the cost would be met from the funding under the welfare schemes. Some of the schemes the prime minister, as NDTV reported, are Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana.

According to India Today, participants from many other schemes such as Bhamashah Health Yojana, Social Security Pension, Soil Security Scheme, Janani Suraksha scheme and Chief Minister Raj Shree scheme are expected to attend the rally .

The state government has arranged 5,579 buses to bring people to the Amrudon Ka Bagh stadium, officials said. According to an order of the General Administration Department (GAD), the government will spend Rs 722.53 lakh to bring people from 33 districts to the state capital.

According to the Press Trust of India, the government would pay Rs 20 per kilometre for each bus, adding up to an expenditure of about Rs 7.2 crore, according to the order. The largest number of buses are planned to arrive from Alwar, Udaipur and Ajmer districts. In Jaipur district alone, 532 buses are expected to ferry the beneficiaries to the venue.

Jaipur witnessed tight security on Saturday ahead of the prime minister's visit. Security drills were conducted to eliminate last-minute glitches. Two helipads have been constructed at the SMS stadium in Jaipur.

Sensitive areas in the city are covered by CCTV cameras, and temporary control rooms will alert the field units if they spot any suspicious activity. “We have called in 18 SPs from nearby districts. They are mainly officials who have served in the city and are aware of its topography,” Additional Director General of Police NRK Reddy had said.

With PTI inputs