Narendra Modi in Mumbai; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Don't waste vote on Congress, which can at best win 50 seats, says PM

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Addressing a rally in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Congress has broken its record in 2019 by contesting in the lowest number of seats. Don't waste your vote by voting a party that at best can get 50 seats in the Lok Sabha."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the Bandra-Kurla Complex venue of his rally with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale. He is expected to address the gathering shortly.

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani earlier arrived at the venue. The rally comes three days before Mumbai is scheduled to go to polls during the fourth phase of voting for the general election.

The Election Commission has barred Nadia BJP district president Mahadev Sarkar from holding any public meeting, road show, public rally and interviews in media in connection with ongoing elections, for 48 hours from 4 pm on 26 April till 4 pm on 28 April. The poll panel has issued a notice to Sarkar for violating the Model Code of Conduct by making statements attacking personal life of TMC's Mahua Moitra during a public meeting on 22 April.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Congress lost black money post demonetisation that it had invested in housing sector. "Housing rates have gone down as a result of demonetisation. But the Congress lost its corruption money that it had invested in this sector," he said.

The Tis Hazaari court in Delhi will hear AAP leader Atishi's a criminal complaint against cricketer and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as voter in two separate constituencies.

In his latest blog post on Facebook, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed that the Congress "obviously is in no position to effectively take on the regional parties or the BJP." "Therefore, the only issue in the future rounds is the width of the margin of victory of the BJP. Will it be a repeat of 2014 in terms of votes or will it be more?" he asked.

At a rally in Asansol, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi only visited West Bengal to seek votes during election season. "Modi didn't come to West Bengal earlier, and during elections he needs votes from Bengal. We will give him rasgulla from Bengal. We will make sweets from soil and put pebbles in it similarly like cashew nuts and raisins are used in laddu, that will break teeth," she was quoted as saying by ANI. Mamata has been targetting Modi ever since he spoke about her gift of kurtas and sweets that she sent him in an interview with actor Akshay Kumar.

In Orai, BSP supremo Mayawati accused the BJP of releasing stray animals at her Thursday rally. "Now, the stray animals belonging to the BJP are being released at our rally venues. On Thursday, in Kannauj, where our rally was held, it seems that the people of the BJP were behind the mischief which involved released stray animals there," she said. In a video shared by ANI, a stray bull was seen creating ruckus ahead of SP-BSP-RLD rally in Kannauj on Thursday.

AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi has filed a criminal complaint against BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir, accusing him of having two voters cards, in two separate constituencies of Delhi, Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar​. In a series of tweets, Atishi reflected on the fact that in his affidavit to the Returning Officer while filing his nomination, Gambhir concealed the information that he is also registered to vote in Karol Bagh, something which is punishable under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act.

In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, Narendra Modi focused the charge on the Congress government in the state. He first attacked Congress for cheating people when it comes to electricty. "Congress had promised to reduce electricity bills and found a solution to do so by reducing electricity supply in your homes. Is this not betrayal?" he asked. He also repeated his earlier disputed claim of bringing the capital punishment for rapists, at the rally.

At his rally in Bihar's Samastipur, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked a boy in the crowd what his name was. The boy replied Rahul, upon which the crowd broke into spontaneous applause. "Come up on stage, Rahul," asked the Congress chief. Once on stage, Rahul shook hands with his namesake in clear awe of the situation.

"Come meet Tejashwi ji too," the Gandhi scion told Rahul, before patting him on the back and sending him along.

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda has said that not contesting from Varanasi was Priyanka Gandhi's own decision, indicating it was not her brother Rahul's wish that kept her from an open contest with Narendra Modi. Congress on Thursday named Ajay Rai from the seat. "It (not contesting from Varanasi) was Priyanka ji's decision, she has other responsibilities. She thought rather than concentrating on one seat she should focus on the job she has at hand. So, that decision was her and she decided it," Pitroda said.

On a day when national media tracked Narendra Modi as he made his way through Varanasi to file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election, the Congress took a jibe at the prime minister's repeated harnessing of the Ganga's symbollic significance by tweeting on the pollution problems plaguing the river. "It is a shame that those who have not been able to look after the purity of the river for five years ask for votes in its name," the party wrote on its official Twitter handle.

In a rare impromptu appearance in front of media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is thankful to reporters who have been at it in the Varanasi heat.

"I am grateful for the blessings that Kashi has given me, since 5 pm last evening. Only Kashi residents can be in a roadshow for 10 to 12 hours. This is Lord Shiva's land, mother Ganga's own soil. I accept the love Kashi and its residents have given me. I request all voters to come forward, I urge them to celebrate the spirit of democracy in peace in the rest of the phases of the election," Modi said to reporters after filing his nomination papers and before going into his car.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has filed his nomination papers at the Varanasi District Magistrate's office. He has now rejoined Uddhav Thackeray, Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar, Parkash Singh Badal, Ram Vilas Paswan and other leaders of the NDA in the anteroom for a photo op.

Narendra Modi is accompanied by four proposers and his lawyer. He has submitted his papers to the District Magistrate, who is now going through them in his presence.

As Narendra Modi arrives at the Varanasi Collectorate, the significance of a united NDA, top leaders of which have joined the prime minister for his nomination filing, is not lost on anyone. Nearly every NDA leader, including Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray, are present in what is emerging to be a star studded District Magistrate's office.

Navigating the narrow lanes of Varanasi with an enormous security entourage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kal Bhairav Temple in the city. The temple is known as the 'nagar kotwal' and functions as a strong symbol of the city.

Narendra Modi's enormous cavalcade is expected to reach the Varanasi Collectorate within a matter of minutes. He is accompanied by the likes of Yogi Adiyanath, Piyush Goyal, Nitish Kumar, JP Nadda, Ram Vilas Paswan, Uddhav Thackeray and Anupriya Patel at the nomination filing.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has tweeted that his aircraft to Patna ran into engine trouble, forcing him to return to Delhi. "Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Odisha) and Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience," he wrote.

The video accompanying the tweet shows a flight in turbulence. The camera then pans to Rahul himself, who says somewhat agitatedly, "Tweet it out, otherwise they'll say you were delayed."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency today (Friday, 26 April 2019). Early on Friday, Modi addressed workers from the constituency in a small public meeting. Modi urged the BJP karyakartas to inspire people to come to polling booths in large numbers to exercise their franchise. "Yesterday, on social media, I was heavily scolded for being flippant about my own security at the roadshow. People told me, why are you setting out in the dark, what about your security? I told them, if my security is your concern, then think also of the security of women," he said.

He is scheduled to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple before heading to the Collectorate for the formal filing.

On Thursday, the prime minister led a massive roadshow in Varanasi followed by prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat. He was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Senior NDA leaders, including Janata Dal (United) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, are expected along with Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan when Modi files his nomination. Leaders of AIADMK, Apna Dal and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) will also be present during the nomination.

BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Rajasthan's Jalore Lok Sabha constituency in support of party candidate Devji Patel. Shah will also attend a roadshow in Jodhpur for BJP candidate and Union minister Gajendra Singh, who is also the sitting MP from that constituency. In his rallies across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Shah directed the vitriol towards the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, which he blamed for years of misrule in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had toured Rajasthan on Thursday, is scheduled to visit Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha on Friday for public meetings.

Rahul campaigned in Kota and Jalore districts on Thursday, where he accused the prime minister of doing injustice to the people of India. He extolled the virtues of the Congress' promised NYAY scheme and said he would fill the accounts of India's ordinary people with money, the same way Modi had filled the accounts of the likes of Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi with crores.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Barabanki districts. Unnao will go to polls on Monday, while elections will be held in Barabanki on 6 April. Speculation had been rife on Priyanka's possible nomination from Varanasi. The Congress on Thursday put an end to that by nominating Ajay Rai.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.