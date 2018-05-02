Narendra Modi in Karnataka: 'Naamdaars' to Deve Gowda, a look at key themes of PM's first day of campaigning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his Karnataka Assembly election campaign with three rallies on 1 May. Setting the pace for the 12 May polls, Modi addressed back-to-back rallies in Chamarajanagar, Udupi and Belagavi districts of Karnataka.

Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and sounded confident of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win in the state. He touched on topics from farmers to BR Ambedkar to point out how his government has been at the forefront of development and Congress has only plundered the state as its ruling party.

"Kaamdaar" BJP versus "Naamdaar" Congress

Modi explained that how these elections, while being about people's welfare for the BJP, were reduced to only about family politics for the Congress.

Terming the Congress president Rahul Gandhi as ‘Naamdaar’, Modi said that he would not know about the ‘Kaamdaars’ as the Congress had nothing but contempt for the poor and the labourers of India whereas the BJP believed in democracy and democratic ideals.

Modi said that it is because Congress fears a loss in the upcoming elections that its leaders are spreading lies and dividing people on the grounds of caste. "Just like any fish cannot survive without water, Congress cannot live without power. That is why they are spreading lies", Modi remarked.

Further attacking the Congress, the prime minister stated, “Do you know remember how much currency was found in the home of powerful Congress leaders? It is high time the money that belongs to the 'Kaamdaars' is returned to them from the 'Naamdaars' who usurped it.” Questioning the deteriorating law and order situation in Karnataka, he exclaimed, “The respected Lokayukta is not safe, how can the common people be safe!”

“Congress promotes intolerance and violence. There can be nothing worse than an attack on the Lokayukta”, he added.

Congress disrespects Deve Gowda, Ambedkar

Modi also attacked his prime Opposition for showing disrespect to former chief minister HD Deve Gowda. "Congress' disrespect towards Shri Deve Gowda Ji is not acceptable. If such is their mindset, how can they think of the good of the people of Karnataka", Modi said.

He slammed the Congress party for mistreating even Baba Saheb Ambedkar. He said that the party never accepted Baba Saheb's views and today they were spreading lies before every election. The prime minister further stated that "the Congress is led by leaders who have no respect for India's history. I was shocked that they even went to the level of disrespecting 'Vande Mataram'".

BJP will work for farmers' welfare

Modi promised the people of Karnataka that the BS Yeddyurappa government, if elected, will leave no stone unturned to fulfil the aspirations of the people and ensure the all-round development of the state. "BJP is focussing on the pride of Karnataka, the development of the state. We want a Swachh, Sundar and Surakshit Karnataka," Modi said in his Udupi address.

He further said that the Siddaramaiah-led government has done nothing for the farmers in Karnataka. "Why did they not ensure proper irrigation facilities to the farmers?", Modi asked while mentioning that it is the NDA government which is working to transform the lives of farmers. "The farmers of Karnataka are benefitting from various initiatives of the Central government", he said.

Pointing out the farmer-friendly schemes rolled out by his government, Modi said that farmer welfare is a priority for his government. "We brought the soil health cards, ensured MSP at 1.5 times of input cost, implemented the Fasal Bima Yojana. Empowering the villages, farmers and the poor is our only motive. Every Budget that we have implemented has the welfare of the poor at its core," he highlighted.

'Jan Dhan Yojna' is NDA's achievement

Speaking in Belagavi, Modi reminded the people that how his government's initiative to open bank accounts for every citizen was a landmark move. "We opened bank accounts for the poor. Over 31 crores accounts have been opened under Jan Dhan Yojana. If the Congress had ensured they had bank accounts, the poor would have contributed so much to the economy. But sadly, Congress never thought about their welfare", Modi said. He further accused the Congress of playing politics over the banking schemes for poor.

"Congress left behind a chronic ailment of 60 years, and we are working hard to rid the country of it", Modi remarked earlier in Udupi.

Indian villages got electricity because of 'mazdoors'

Modi was speaking on the occasion of International Labour Day and hence he did not forget to mention the contribution of the Indian labourers in ensuring that the country's villages get electricity.

"Twenty-eight April, 2018 will always be remembered in the history of India. Due to the efforts of several teams of people, India's villages got electricity", Modi said.

"Why did the Congress not think about the 18,000 villages lacking access to electricity?" Modi asked, adding that this has only been made possible now because of the hardworking 'mazdoors'.

He used the opportunity to take a jibe at Rahul by saying that “perhaps due to over-excitement, the newly elected Congress president forgot decency and thus, did not even bother to congratulate the hardworking mazdoors due to whom India's villages are getting electricity".

Speaking at length about proving electricity to 18,000 villages, Modi targeted the Congress and questioned why those villages lacked power supply since independence. “Dr Manmohan Singh said they would electrify villages by 2009, Sonia Gandhi went a step ahead and said they would provide electricity to every house by 2009. But what happened? In four years, the Congress party could only electrify two villages. This is their record,” stated Modi, adding, "In any case, we saw how the Congress treated Manmohan. They tore up ordinances and disrespected him."

'Rahul can't speak for 15 minutes in Parliament'

Recounting the Congress president’s statement that if he speaks for 15 minutes in Parliament, Modi will not be able to sit, the prime minister challenged him, “For 15 minutes, without a piece of paper in your hand, can you please talk about the achievements of your government in Karnataka. You can speak in any language as you please — English, Hindi (or Italian).”

He further sharpened his attack on Rahul by saying that in a way Rahul is correct since there is no way ordinary people like him (Modi), who do not even dress well, can sit with such high and mighty people like the young Congress president. "We are Kaamdaars. What is our level that we can sit with people like the Congress president, who looks down on us?" Modi asked.

Congress's 2+1 formula in Karnataka

Attacking the incumbent Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Modi remarked, “I was reading the papers and saw a 2+1 formula in Karnataka. This is a version of family politics in Karnataka. This is the innovation of the sleeping chief minister of Karnataka. He fears defeat, so changing seats, fighting two seats and in his old seat he has sent his son.”

The prime minister alleged that even ministers in Congress were following a 1+1 formula as their relatives too were fighting the polls. But, Modi said, that people of Karnataka were fully aware of the 10 percent commission government of the Congress in Karnataka and how it had damaged the mission of serving society.

He accused the Congress of being jealous because it was his government that had got the majority and a person for 'humble background' had become the country's prime minister.

Congress shielding the sand mafia, promoting 'ease of doing murder'

Modi also accused the Congress government in Karnataka for shielding the sand mafia and remarked that those who loot cannot be accepted to remain in power.

He also spoke on the issue of attacks on the BJP party workers in Karnataka. "Violence cannot exist in a democracy. It is shameful how BJP Karyakartas were murdered in Karnataka. The Congress must answer on increasing crimes", Modi said.

"One one hand, we are talking about enhancing 'Ease of Doing Business' in the country, but Congress believes in 'Ease of Doing Murder'. This is the culture they have developed. 'Atkana,' 'Latkana' and 'Bhatkana' has become the habit of Congress", Modi remarked rather unabashedly.