Narendra Modi in Udupi LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that there is a "2+1" formula being practiced in Karnataka, and called it a version of the Congress's family politics. "If the chief minister has a "2+1" formula, then his ministers have "1+1" formula. The relatives of those ministers are fighting polls,' he said in Chamarajanagar. Elaborating on this, BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yedyurappa said that Siddaramaiah left son to fight from Varuna and is contesting from two places himself in "desperation to ascertain one victory for family."

Calling Rahul Gandhi namdaar, Narendra Modi asked the gathering how the Congress president would know about the efforts of kamdaars. "We are kaamdaars. Our level is not such that we can sit with people like the Congress president, who look down upon us," he said.

He said that there is not a BJP wave across Karnataka but rather a storm. Ahead of Modi's address, BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa said that the BJP would form a government in Karnataka without forming alliance with any other party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he is "looking forward" to being in Karnataka, where he is set to address three rallies in Mysuru, Udupi and Belagavi on Tuesday.

Modi will spearhead the BJP campaign for the 12 May Karnataka Assembly polls and is likely to address over 15 rallies in the state. Besides Udupi, he will also address public rallies in Chamrajnagar and Belgam on Tuesday.

BJP's Karnataka unit Spokesperson S Shantharam had earlier told IANS that the Prime Minister is expected to visit the state tentatively from 1 May, tentatively touring the coastal, northern, central and southern parts of the state, besides Bengaluru and Mysuru, and addressing two to three rallies daily till 10 May.

Udupi is famous for the Sri Krishna Mutt and the Ashta Mutts established by the exponent of Dwaita philosophy, Sri Madhwacharya.

The BJP fielded former MLA Raghupathi Bhat from Udupi, following which Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami of the Shiroor Mutt filed his nominationa as an independent from the seat.