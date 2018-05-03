Narendra Modi assails Congress on first day of campaigning; Siddaramaiah has 5 questions to ask

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assailed the Congress government in Karnataka for initiating the culture of "ease of doing murder", dared Rahul Gandhi to first learn to pronounce Viswesvaraya properly before calling him for a debate, and bashed Siddaramaiah for the alleged increase in crime rate in state, as he launched the second leg of his campaign blitz.

Meanwhile Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had the following questions for the prime minister as he alleged that Modi dwelt on the trivial rather an issues of importance.