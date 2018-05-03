Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three rallies across poll-bound Karnataka on Thursday. The prime minister will be attending rallies in Kalaburagi, Ballari, and Bengaluru.
As per the official BJP Twitter handle he will attend the rally in Kalaburagi at 12.30 pm, and address the gathering at Ballari at 3 pm, and end the day in Bengaluru (North) at 5.30 pm.
The prime minister, who started his campaign trail from 1 May, is expected to address about 15 to 20 rallies in the state to boost the BJP's chances in the keenly contested state polls.
Modi addressed three rallies on Tuesday, in Chamarajanagara, Udupi, and Belagavi, which the BJP claimed pulled huge crowds. He assailed Congress heavily on issues related to the availability of drinking water, agriculture, Kannada pride, and law and order.
The prime minister also interacted with workers of the state BJP's farmers cell through his Narendra Modi app on Wednesday. Next, he is scheduled to hold a dialogue with the Mahila Morcha Karyakarta through the app on 4 May.
According to BJP sources, Modi is expected to address three rallies a day on 5, 7 and 8 May across the state.
While party president Amit Shah has been actively campaigning in Karnataka, Modi remained absent from the electoral battlefield ever since the Assembly elections were announced, giving the Congress a chance to taunt BJP over Modi's absence. Modi was in the state last on 27 February when he addressed another election rally in Davangere.
Polling for the 224-member Assembly will be held on 12 May, and results will be declared on 15 May.
Narendra Modi assails Congress on first day of campaigning; Siddaramaiah has 5 questions to ask
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assailed the Congress government in Karnataka for initiating the culture of "ease of doing murder", dared Rahul Gandhi to first learn to pronounce Viswesvaraya properly before calling him for a debate, and bashed Siddaramaiah for the alleged increase in crime rate in state, as he launched the second leg of his campaign blitz.
Meanwhile Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had the following questions for the prime minister as he alleged that Modi dwelt on the trivial rather an issues of importance.
PM to address Karnataka Kisan Morcha Karyakartas tomorrow at 9 am through NaMo app
In an outreach to farmers, the Modi government is organising 'Kisan Kalyan Karyashala' on Wednesday at the block level across the country, with the BJP asking its MPs to attend the programme.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the Kisan Morcha workers in Karnataka through the Narendea Modi app. The step is latest in a series of moves to reach out to farmers, including those in poll-bound Karnataka.
Modi urges voters to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's wish to disband Congress
"I urge people of Karnataka to fulfill Mahatama Gandhi ji's wish of disbanding the Congress party. Now, its Karnataka's turn and you should grab this opportunity," Modi said in his speech.
Congress spreading lies fearing loss in election: Modi
Speaking in Belagavi, Modi said that many take pride in calling themselves political pundits and they attempt to analyze elections every time. "Earlier too attempts were made to analyse elections and these people said that it will be a hung House in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Again, similar lies were repeated. But mark my words, every time you hear the poll pundits rambling about a hung house it means that the Congress is up for a massive defeat. This is just a way to defend Congress," Modi said.
Congress did nothing for the farmers in Karnataka: Modi
Congress left behind a chronic ailment of 60 years, and we are working hard to rid the country of it. "We want our farmers to become prosperous. That is why we ensured neem coating of urea. This significantly helped the farmers and stopped black marketing of urea to chemical industries," Modi said.
He said, "Farmer welfare is a priority for us. We brought the soil health cards, ensured MSP at 1.5 times of input cost, implemented the Fasal Bima Yojana."
"Siddaramaiah government did nothing for the farmers in Karnataka. Why did they not ensure proper irrigation facilities to the farmers?" the prime minister asked.
'Congress without power is like fish out of water'
Prime Minister Modi assailed Congress party in his Belagavi speech. He said that the Congress party, when out of power, is like a fish without water. Recalling the period of Emergency, Modi said that Congress was the first to assault the Constitution, just to ensure that they remain in power.
"Congress is jealous because it was our government that got the majority and a person for humble background became the prime minister," Modi said. And that is why "they are spreading lies, dividing people on the grounds of caste," he added.
Congress insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar: Modi
It is a well-known fact that the Congress party has mistreated Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The party never accepted Baba Saheb's view and today they are spreading lies before every election.
Modi starts speech in Belagavi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his rally in Belagavi district. He continued his speech in Hindi, without the Kannada translations, as he observed that the region is an exemplar of a diverse society. He said that people here speak several language.
After Modi, Siddaramiah engages in Twitter battle with BS Yeddyurappa
Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to debunk some of the claims made by Modi in his speech, while he also dared him for an open debate. Now the chief minister has indulged in a Twitter squabble with Yeddyurappa over Twitter.
Yeddyurappa had questioned Siddaramaiah's 'purpose' in contesting from two seats.
Siddaramaiah lists out Kannada words PM 'mispronounced' in speech
MHA puts Karnataka flag issue on hold citing election code of conduct
The Centre today said the Karnataka government's proposal to approve an official flag for the state was put on hold as the election code of conduct came into force due to the upcoming Assembly polls.
Election battle between namdaars and kamdaar's,' PM hits at 'dynast' Congress
"I was reading in newspapers about ‘2+1’ & ‘1+1’ formula in Karnataka. This is nothing but a version of ‘family politics’ of the Congress. Karnataka election is a battle between 'Naamdaars' and ‘Kaamdaars’, between ‘family politics’ and ‘people’s politics," Modi said.
Siddaramaiah trashes Narendra Modi's claims on deteriorating law and order in Karnataka, says PM spreading lie
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was prompt to react on the allegations levelled by Modi during his Udupi speech. Siddaramaiah claimed that the prime minister was only spreading lies. He challenged him to debate the law and order situation in Karnataka vis-a-vis other BJP-ruled states.
After Rahul, Siddaramaiah challenges Modi for debate after PM claimed women not safe in Karnataka
Congress leaders arrogant, disrespect former PM Deve Gowda
Calling the Congress leaders rrogant, Modi said "Congress' disrespect towards Shri Deve Gowda ji is not acceptable. If such is their mindset, how can they think good for people of Karnataka."
"There might be political differences between parties but civility & respect should be maintained. Whenever former PM Deve Gowda Ji visits me in Delhi I always welcome him with respect and always give him time. I meet him at my door and open his car door for him. The way Rahul Gandhi talked about him recently is shameful," Modi said.
Congress halted coastal projects in Udupi
Narendra Modi said that Congress has halted work on crucial projects in the state. He said that the region was naturally blessed with coastal plains and yet it had failed to develop under the Congress.
BJP opened banking sector for poor
"We opened bank accounts for the poor. Over 31 crores accounts have been opened under Jan Dhan Yojana. If the Congress had ensured their bank accounts, the poor would have contributed so much to the economy," Modi said.
He claimed that the Congress allowed the banks to be looted and misused the sector. He said that under his predecessors, the poor were intentionally not made a part of the system; they were asked for loan guarantees when they sought small loans for self-employment.
Udupi is land of banking for India: PM
Modi said that the Udupi is popularly known as the land of temples but few people know that it is also the land of banking for India as the sons of this land has given important contribution to the banking sector.
He said that the Congress party, which has a habit of running the country from the perspective of select few, has kept the poor people out of banks.
Love between me and people of Udupi is such that language no barrier between us: Modi
Modi said that the people of the Udupi region have given him so much love that language is no bar between us. He thanked the people for waiting for his rally in scorching heat and added that he will repay the people's love with development.
"We will leave no stone unturned to fulfill aspirations of people of Karnataka and ensure all round development of the state," Modi said.
People have decided to punish Congress: Narendra Modi
Starting his Udupi rally with a greeting in the regional language, Modi said that the people seemed to have decided to punish Congress. He said that he shares a special relationship with the region.
Modi reaches venue of Udupi rally, welcomed with chants of 'Namma Modi'
Modi says he doesn't dress well enough to match Rahul Gandhi's status; Congress responds with 10 crore suit jibe
Narendra Modi, responding to Rahul Gandhi's challenge for a 15 minute debate in Lok Sabha, said this: "Congress President has challenged me, if he speaks for 15 minutes in Parliament Modi will not be able to sit. He is correct, there is no way ordinary people like me, who do not even dress well, can sit with such high and mighty people like the Congress President"
However, the Congress party has compiled images of the prime minister dressed in expensive suits, including the one where his own name was embroidered on the fabric in miniscule lettering.
Congress tweets out news report 'debunking' BJP's claim on rural electrification
Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targetted Congress over Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Vidyutikaran Yojna, their rural electrification scheme, Congress has slammed the BJP for falsely claiming to have electrified all villages under Saubhagya Yojna.
Congress tweeted out a news report which claimed that a ground report proves that the government's claim of having electrified all villages is not true.
Afraid of defeat, Siddaramaiah left son to fight from Varuna, says BS Yeddyurappa
BJP chief ministerial candidate attacked Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Twitter for contesting for two constituencies and allowing his son to contest from Varuna.
Modi never appointed Lokayukta when he was Gujarat CM, says Siddaramaiah
"What moral right does BJP have to talk about corruption? For the last four years, the Central government has not appointed a Lokpal. When he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi never appointed a Lokayukta," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by ANI. He said that he had no objection to Modi coming to Karnataka, but asserted it won't "have any impact".
Narendra Modi talks on 'family politics' in Karnataka
"There is 2+1 formula which being practiced in Karnataka. It is a version of the Congress's family politics in Karnataka. Kabhi kabhi jaagnewale aur zyadatar soonewale yahan ke chief minister ka yeh political innovation hai(This is the political innovation of the chief minister who's asleep more than he's awake)."
"If chief minister has a 2+1 formula, then his ministers have 1+1 formula. The relatives of those ministers are fighting polls. This is hurting the workers of the Congress," Modi said at the gathering.
Narendra Modi slams Siddaramaiah govt over lack of development in Chamarajanagar
"Why are the people of Chamarajanagar not getting access to proper drinking water, jobs and why is the tourism potential here not being harnessed. What is the state government doing," Modi asked at a public meeting.
"Congress has a habit of doing politics even in progress. For five years, the rail project in Chamarajanagar has been stalled under Congress rule," said Modi
Narendra Modi accuses Rahul Gandhi, Sonia of disrespecting Manmohan Singh
Rahul is naamdaar, he won't know about efforts of kaamdaars, asks Narendra Modi
Calling Rahul Gandhi naamdaar, Narendra Modi asked the gathering how the Congress president would know about the efforts of kaamdaars.
"We are kaamdaars. Our level is not such that we can sit with people like the Congress president, who look down upon us," Modi said.
Narendra Modi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi over his 'challenge'
"The Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) recently challenged me. He said that if he spoke in the Parliament for 15 minutes, then Modiji won't be able to sit at all," Narendra Modi said.
"Even if he speaks for 15 minutes, it would be a big deal," Modi said.
NDA govt behind electrification of 39 villages in Karnataka, says Narendra Modi
"There were 39 villages in Karnataka which did not have electricity in 2014. But because of our governance at the Centre, these villages were electrified. What did Congress government do for these villages before we came to power at the Centre," asked Narendra Modi.
"Those who keep abusing us day and night do not tell why there are still 4 crore households without electricity. We have vowed to electrify these 4 crore households through Saubhagya Yojana," he said.
Narendra Modi accuses Rahul Gandhi of insulting labourers
"Perhaps due to over excitement, the newly-elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi forgets decency. He did not even bother to congratulate the hardworking labourers due to whom India's villages are getting electricity," Narendra Modi said in Chamarajanagar.
"You don't listen to former prime minister Manmohan Singh (on electrifying villages), at least listen to your mother Sonia. Why are you fooling the nation," Modi said in a dig to Rahul.
Labourers behind progress of India, says Narendra Modi
"Gujarat and Maharashtra are celebrating their statehood day today. Today is also Labours' Day and I want to dedicate this day to our hard working and diligent labourers." Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a public rally in Chamarajanagar
Karnataka hit by BJP storm, says Narendra Modi
"In Delhi, we keep getting news of Assembly polls in Karnataka. The news say that there is a BJP wave in Karnataka. The reality is, it's not a wave, it's a storm in Karnataka," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Chamarajanagar.
Siddaramaiah wants Narendra Modi to come clean on Reddy brothers, BS Yeddyurappa, other issues
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi beginning his Karnataka campaign trail with a series of rallies on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged him to address concerns surrounding the Reddy brothers, BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, and farmers' woes.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah demanded that Modi "end the hypocrisy" on his stand on corruption. "Would G Janardhan Reddy be joining your rallies here? You have given his family and friends eight tickets, hoping it will help BJP in (winning) 10-15 seats. And then you lecture us on corruption," the Congress leader said.
Over 75,000 supporters at BJP's rally in Chamarajanagar, BS Yeddyurappa present at venue, reports India Today
Amit Shah's schedule for today in Karnataka
BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to be present in Chikkamagalore district to attend two public meetings on Tuesday. He will also attend a gathering in Hassan district at 4.30 pm.
Details of Narendra Modi's rallies during Karnataka campaign
After Tuesday, Modi is next expected to address rallies on 3 May in Gulbarga, Ballari and Bengaluru, The Indian Express reported, citing a tentative schedule by the Prime Minister's Office.
On 5 May, he is scheduled to visit Tumkur, Shivamogga and Hubbali, while he is expected to address rallies in Raichur, Chitradurga and Kolar on 7 May. On 8 May, Modi is scheduled to be in Vijayapura, Mangaluru and Bengaluru.
As Rahul Gandhi skips Udupi's mutts, Narendra Modi, BJP eye success in 'Hindutva laboratory'
Where Rahul Gandhi refuses to tread, Narendra Modi rushes in. The BJP will kick off the final leg of its Karnataka campaign on Tuesday, with three rallies planned for the prime minister, one of them in Udupi, well-known not just for the ubiquitous Udupi restaurants all across the country but also for its famous Krishna temple and ashta mutts (eight mutts).
Modi will seek the blessings of the Pejawar pontiff Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji, said to be close to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and will address a public meeting in town. Reports say top police officials have asked the mutt to restrict visitors after noon on Tuesday.
Looking forward to being in Karnataka, says Narendra Modi
This will be Modi's first visit to the southern state since the Assembly election dates were announced. The prime minister will kickstart his election campaign from Chamarajanagar district, where he will address a public rally in Santhemaranahalli at 11 am.
Narendra Modi's itinerary for 1 May
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address his first rally in Karnataka ahead of the state Assembly election at 11 am on Tuesday in Santhemarahalli village in Chamarajanagar. He will address a gathering in Udupi district at 3 pm and then address a rally in Belagavi district at 6 pm.
'BJP is the only solution to get rid of corruption, misgovernance': Piyush Goyal
'Modi wave' will ensure win in Karnataka, says BS Yeddyurappa
Modi to address public rallies in Kalaburagi, Ballari and Bengaluru
Siddaramaiah says Narendra Modi's speech dwelt on trivial, ignored substantial issues
Omar Abdullah weighs in on Modi-Rahul debate dare contest
Siddaramaiah says Modi's visit had zero impact; BJP tweets images of huge footfall in PM's rally
Speaking to reporters today, Siddaramaiah claimed that while the prime minister was welcome in Karnataka, his rallies had no impact whatsoever on the electoral fortunes of his party in the poll-bound state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on the other hand tweeted aerial images of massive footfall at Modi's rally in the state. The prime minister held three electoral rallies in Karnataka at Mysuru, Udupi and Belagavi.
Siddaramaiah hits at Modi for praising Deve Gowda, says BJP-JD(S) link in polls stands exposed
BS Yeddyurappa slams Congress for deteriorating law and order after Siddaramaiah challenges Modi for debate on issue
