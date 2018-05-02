Narendra Modi reaches out to Karnataka farmers via NaMo app, promises to double their income by 2022

A day after Narendra Modi hit the campaign trail for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka with three rallies on the first day, the prime minister reached out to the state's farmers on Wednesday through the NaMo app, attempting to highlight Congress' apathy to their issues.

Insisting that the BJP government looks at farmer welfare in a "holistic manner", Modi listed out the schemes under which farmers in the state are expected to benifit. "Around 3.5 crore farmers have been covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, out of which 14 lakh farmers belong to Karnataka alone," the prime minister said, adding that one crore farmers in Karnataka have already been provided the Soil Health Card, through which the farmer can continuously monitor the health of his/ her farm.

"Due to the apathy of the Karnataka government, farmers have not received the benefit of Fasal Bima Yojna. A sensitive govt, which works for the development of farmers, is needed in Karnataka. Our government is dedicated to deliver the needs of the farmer at various stages of the harvest on time, from making seeds available at the right time to ensuring cheap transport of his produce to the market," Modi said. Betterment of farmers' professional and personal lives, which could not happen in 60 years of Congress rule in India, is being realised now, he said.

#BattleForKarnataka -- We are making efforts to uplift the farmers and come up with solutions for the problems that are being faced by them: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/btkWxTtoKQ — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 2, 2018

The prime minister said that the government is committed to double the farmers' income by 2022. "Given our approach towards farmer welfare and our continuous work in this regard, we firmly believe all our goals will be realised before long. The next generation will consider farming to be a respectable profession," Modi said.

When a live caller asked Modi how the goal of doubling farmers' income by 2022 will be achieved, the prime minister asked all Karnataka BJP workers to take a pledge. "First, sit with the farmer and convince him that this is possible and earn back the farmer's trust that was lost with previous governments. Then show him ways to make this a reality, such as ways to reduce costs of farming practices and linking agriculture with technology."